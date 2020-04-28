Few would have imagined at the beginning of this utopian year that one of the most interesting mobiles of 2020 would come from the hand of LG. Or, at least, that is the feeling that each new extract of information that appears about the new LG Velvet, the new reference model that the brand will present next May 7 in South Korea.

After having unveiled its entire design, this time LG has decided confirm much of its specifications in a publication on its official blog, where the firm wanted to detail the almost complete technical data sheet of this new model.

The LG Velvet will arrive on May 7 with Snapdragon 765G and 6.8-inch screen

There is no doubt that LG has decided to bet everything on design, and it seems to be proud of the work done. The LG Velvet It will be the first model of the brand to introduce a new visual language in which curves are protagonists. The company explains that the terminal will debut with a format called “Waterdrop Camera” that refers to the shape of the rear cameras, as well as the design 3D Arc Design, which refers to rear and front curves.

The dimensions of the terminal have also been revealed: 6.8 millimeters thick, the LG Velvet will be one of the finest terminals in its category, and its width of 74 millimeters should make it a fairly comfortable terminal at hand, also thanks to the oval shape of its upper and lower edges, which according to the brand improves the ergonomics by increasing the size of the surface that comes into contact with the hand. All this despite its screen, which will be at 6.8 inches to fight like this with other giants like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The screen in question has a 20.5: 9 widescreen format, and everything points to that it will be based on OLED technology, and that it will integrate a fingerprint reader under the panel. Despite the small size of the margins surrounding the panel, LG has integrated a couple of stereo speakers equipped with systems based on artificial intelligence, which automatically analyze the content that is played and establish the optimal audio quality in each situation.

As already confirmed, the LG Velvet will have a main photographic system consisting of three sensors. However, it has not been until now when the brand has confirmed the details of this configuration, led by a 48-megapixel main resolution sensor, plus an 8-megapixel “ultra wide angle”, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Unfortunately, LG does not contemplate the inclusion of a “telephoto”.

Other details related to the photographic system are the inclusion of the system Quad Binning, which combines four pixels into one to generate brighter images when using the main sensor, or a new audio capture mode when recording video, which allows separate background noise and voice. Perhaps the most curious feature is the “ASMR” mode, which increases the sensitivity of the microphones during video recording.

LG has decided that you don’t need to equip the Velvet with the most powerful Qualcomm processor to make it your reference mobile. On this occasion, the South Korean is committed to Snapdragon 765G, a slightly inferior model to the Snapdragon 865, which still maintains the manufacturing at 7 nanometers, the 8 cores and the compatibility with 5G networks. They will accompany you 4,300 mAh battery.

Of course, there will be no shortage of compatible accessories. As the latest flagship models of the G and V series brand, the LG Velvet will be compatible with the LG Dual Screen accessory which allows adding a second screen to the device. In addition, as a novelty it is introduced support for a stylus called Stylus Pen, of which at the moment not much is known.

The presentation of the terminal will be held on May 7, although its launch will take place later, on the 15th. At the moment, the brand has not revealed the availability of the device in the other regions beyond South Korea.

Enter Andro4all to read the full article

You can join us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Recently posted on Andro4allXiaomi Mi 10 5G, analysis: the search for the Android throne had an affordable price? Analysis Huawei Watch GT 2e: a lot of sport and a great battery define this magnificent smart watchGylt: the exclusive Google Stadia that you must play yes or yes Google should revive his legendary Nexus 5OPPO Reno2 Z, analysis: the versatility and a lot of appearance mark the little one of the Reno2What is the true iPhone SE of Android? Chain Reaction, the game with which you will destroy the nerves of your friendsSamsung Galaxy S20, analysis: a great little mobile

The LG entry confirms the characteristics of the new LG Velvet: Snapdragon 765, 6.8-inch screen and ultra-thin body was first published on Andro4all.