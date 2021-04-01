LG announced its withdrawal from the smartphone sector on Monday

Bad, very bad news, comes from South Korea, and according to several leaks, LG could announce its long-awaited exit from the mobile phone sector as soon as next monday. And I say that it is very bad news because, with successes and errors, we are talking about a historic company in the sector, and that also in recent times has taken some very interesting steps in terms of innovation, such as the one that, in my In his opinion, it was the most daring and remarkable smartphone of last year, the LG WING.

LG WING is part of a more ambitious initiative, Explorer project, a new mobile category aimed at “discovering new ways of interacting with mobile devices, focusing on the changing and changing needs of today’s consumers and challenging established user norms”. However, despite the fact that this statement is only a few months old, it seems that the exploration is over, and that the following formulas with which LG intended to innovate are left by the wayside. Projects like

During the last few months, the company You have tried to find a buyer for your mobile phone division, which has not stopped concatenating losses in recent years. However, and although the brand is widely recognized, its tiny market share in such a competitive sector, added to the fact that the acquisition cost raised by the Korean technology company was not particularly economical, has finally frustrated sales plans.

Thus, according to both the Korean news agency DongA Ilbo and the newspaper The Korea Times, with the plans to sell the smartphone division in the deadlock, LG would have finally decided to shut it down completely, and the announcement of said closure, according to both sources, could be imminent, as soon as next Monday, and the closure operation would be fully executed throughout the month of April, thus closing an economic drain that, from For some time now, it has been out of step with the good numbers of the company in other business areas.

As I indicated at the beginning, LG is a historical brand in the sector. Its first phones, already branded, were launched in 1996, so this division would be 25 years old in 2021. However, in recent years it has been unable to gain a market share at the height of its history, in an increasingly competitive market and in which many Chinese brands born in the last 10-15 years have made competing harder than ever.

We will have to wait until Monday for confirmation, but the decision seems made and the story would already be written. It will be interesting, yes, to know what happens to all the R&D work carried out by the company. Will there be any other technology interested in acquiring it? Maybe the LG roll-up project will end up in other hands? It would be a shame, no doubt, if so much work were completely lost, but if the sale operation has not worked, it is possible that neither will another dedicated to the commercialization of your intellectual property.