LG already sells its legendary T-shaped mobile for just over 300 euros

Will the prices of LG terminals go down?

Goodbye to a great one. LG, one of the most innovative manufacturers of Android smartphones, will stop making new devices. The fierce competition in today’s market and the fact that their sales figures were not as expected, has led to the sad goodbye of a brand that we were very fond of.

However, the fact that LG stops introducing new smartphones does not mean that it is abandoning the existing ones, as the South Koreans have promised to continue offering support and updates, so effectively Buying an Android LG phone today is not such a bad idea, especially if we can find it as cheap as this.

LG Wing at 300 euros: how many do you want?

The “positive” point that LG stopped making new smartphones – if there is something positive – is that surely the price of most of its terminals is reduced considerably. This is the case of one of its latest smartphones, the LG Wing, a fairly innovative terminal that in some countries can be purchased at a demolition price.

As we read in GSArena, the new LG Wing has been purchased in India at a price of just $ 400 (just over 300 euros). A price much lower than the one that came out at a price that was more than $ 900.

Despite being a very punctual offer, it is evident that in view of the circumstances of the brand, It will not take long to see how the price of this device drops again considerably.

As we discussed in our analysis, the LG Wing is a terminal with double screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 128/256 GB, 8 GB of RAM, 64 MP rear cameras + 13 MP wide angle + 12 MP ultra wide angle and 32 MP front, as well as a 4,000 mAh battery.

6 crazy things and also failures of LG that we will all remember: their most emblematic mobiles

In Spain it can be found for more than 600 euros but we do not doubt that in a few weeks or a couple of months, we can find it at a much more attractive price.

The LG Wing of the South Korean firm is one of its most innovative mobiles to date. The problem is that all the innovation that this LG Wing hides will not be able to justify its initial price of more than 1,000 euros except for those who are tired of the same format as always on their mobiles and want to try something new. And even for those types of consumers, folding mobiles may be a much more attractive option.

