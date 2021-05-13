LG 34WP550-B: two monitors in one

The first thing I thought about, just seeing the new LG 34WP550-B monitor is precisely what I started this news with. Although I currently do not, for many years I have worked with a dual monitor setup, and although it may seem a bit pretentious, I think it provides working conditions that, once you test it, you discover that everything should have always been this way, and that returning to a single screen, except in specific conditions, is a real sacrifice .

There are several, however, the circumstances that may force a person who has a preference for using two monitors to use only one: budget, space, incompatibility of the operating system, and so on. And, in those cases, a widescreen monitor like this LG, be it curved or flat, can be an excellent solution. And it is in this context that the newly introduced LG 34WP550-B can play its best role, especially in work environments.

With the LG 34WP550-B we talk about a screen of 34 inches with a 21: 9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080 dots, a very «cinema» format, which, however, where the best result can be offered is, as I have already mentioned, in work environments, in which multitasking is a key element, that is to say, precisely those in which the two monitors they provide a much more comfortable and agile work environment.

The LG 34WP550-B is built with a IPS panel offering a refresh rate of 75 hertz and a response time of five milliseconds. Its brightness is up to 250 nits, it is compatible with AMD FreeSync image sync technology, and it offers 95% coverage of the sRGB color space. Regarding its viewing angle, no one will be surprised to learn that it is 178º, that is to say, what IPS monitors are used to.

As you can see, the LG 34WP550-B is not a top-of-the-range monitor. Its 75 hertz is surely insufficient for the most demanding gamers, and its brightness and not reaching 100% of the sRGB color space can make image editing professionals opt for other options. However, for most users, whose needs are not that high, a screen like this can be an excellent option.

Although it was just announced, the LG 34WP550-B not for sale yet, and at the moment we do not know when it will hit the market. What we do know is its price, which will be $ 299. We will wait to see its price when it arrives in Europe.

