Leylah Fernández wins the Monterrey Open

03/22/2021 at 05:42 CET

Efe

Canadian Leylah Fernández was ratified this Sunday as one of the promises of world tennis by winning by 6-1, 6-4 to the Swiss Viktorija Golubic and win the Monterrey Tennis Open, her first professional title.

After stopping the Spanish Sara Sorribes in the semifinal, who he beat by a double 7-5, This Sunday the 18-year-old was lethal with service in the first set in which she made two consecutive breaks and went ahead 5-1.

Although Golubic maintained his service game in the sixth game, Fernández did the same and took the set in 36 minutes.

With the ability to cover the entire court, swift movements from side to side, a sure drive and a hurtful two-handed backhand, Fernández was better in the second set in which the 28-year-old Swiss improved.

The Canadian, 88 of the WTA, managed to break her opponent’s serve in the third game, Golubic recovered it and that led to the duel being tied 4-4.

With cold blood, the left-handed woman born in Quebec, took the victory with two breaks in the twelfth game, when his rival had no chance to respond. This Sunday he made a break in the eleventh and left the rival without the possibility of answering, by maintaining his serve.

Although he showed a 68.7 ERA with his first serve and defended with personality, the key to Fernández’s victory was related to the fact that he took his best tennis in the crucial moments, thanks to which he saved four out of five chances that he they will break the service.

The Open took place on a fast track in Monterrey, with a prize pool of $ 235,238, of which Fernández took 29,200, in addition to adding 280 points, which will allow him to appear this Monday, for the first time in his career, among the best 65 in the world.