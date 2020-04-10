A few weeks ago, it could be said that a star was born. It was in Acapulco. At the same time that Nadal was winning his umpteenth title in the men’s category, the WTA tournament celebrated the rise of a 17-year-old girl who had dominated the circuit with an iron hand. His name was Leylah Annie Fernández and he was one step away from winning his first professional title.

For her, burning stages is relative. Not a year had passed since the Canadian conquered Roland Garros junior and he was already qualifying to play the majors with “the majors”. In Australia, out of the top-200 still, Leylah passed the pre-match after three very tough games and made his first participation in a Grand Slam. When I say that the burning of stages is totally relative, I am serious: passing the qualification of the Grand Slam became the first goal accomplished of the year … and it had only just begun. This was confessed in an interview with the WTA: “It was an unmatched experience. I was happy to have managed to play on my own merits and not on the basis of an invitation. It was a clean and jerk of confidence, qualifying for a Grand Slam it was one of my goals of the year. With that goal already accomplished, we now think we can spend a couple of rounds in the next Grand Slam. “

Personality, ambition and at the same time a sign of maturity: Leylah wants to be with the best on his own merits. It is a commendable thought when we speak of someone who has not yet reached the age of majority. But the progression seemed to have no limits: just a few weeks later, the Federation Cup saw him score his first win against a top-10 … in just his second game against them. Belinda Bencic was the victim. “I have always believed that by entering the court I can beat a player in the top-100, top-10 or top-5. I just tried to help the team as much as possible. As the game played I felt more confident, without being afraid to look for my winning shots or attack, and that had its reward. I have seen Bencic play on TV many times, in fact he has been one of my role models because of the way he plays, in which he treats of being the one who takes the baton on the track. I tried to do that against her and it worked. “

Being able to overcome who they were your idols It is a guideline that indicates that there is champion wood. There are thousands of examples in the history of tennis, and that day Leylah did not even give up a set playing as a visitor and on clay before a whole top-10. But what was to come in this 2020 was even more incredible. Mexico was going to be the hatching square of Fernández, coinciding, in addition, that the Canadian speaks a little Spanish. Curiously, he achieved everything after playing the previous … which he agreed to with an invitation. Paradoxes of fate. “If I tell you the truth, I thought I wasn’t going to play in Acapulco. We weren’t sure if I would get the wildcard for the preliminary phase. We waited for news, they called us and I was very happy that they said yes. We saved everything and we left. My goal was to try to maintain the positive dynamic of the game against Bencic in Mexico and try to replicate that level of tennis every game. “

And surely he did. Gaping a gap through the previous phase, the domino pieces fell one by one. As the tournament seeds continued to fall, Nao Hibino or Potapova looked helpless against Leylah’s mastery. Without making a noise first WTA finalwhere did you expect Heather Watson. There we could say that inexperience played a trick, but we would lie in a way, since Leylah managed to save nine game balls and force the third set after going set and break down before saying enough and being defeated. “I will not lie: it was one of the hardest games I have ever played. I tried to fight through emotions, forget what was around me and what was my first final. All the mental training, everything that I have done when I was at home, all that was shown throughout the tournament. Seeing people enjoy during my match is one of the things I play tennis for, showing them what I’m capable of. “

Now unfortunately the coronavirus he has fully immersed himself in Leylah’s brilliant ascension. For a 17-year-old, this means, however, that there is time to do what any other teenager her age would do. Among other things, get your high school diploma and get your driving license. “I have been practicing with my parents. It was hard at first, I was afraid of being in front of the wheel (laughs). Now I am more comfortable and it is a lot of fun to spend time with them like this. I have a few months left to get my card so I hope to be able to evaluate myself soon, before everything starts again. ”

Of course, before returning home, Leylah had time to fulfill another dream: to meet Kim Clijsters during the tournament Monterrey, where as a prize he won Sloane Stephens. “I was honestly too shy to go talk to her (Clijsters). She is a legend. The first time I saw her in person she had wide eyes, I couldn’t say a word. I remember seeing her play the final of the tournament in Canada I have always wanted to train or play with her, in fact I wanted her to touch me in the first round. Playing against her would be a dream come true. “

If you are still focused on and off the track, there is no doubt that one day you will succeed. The talented left-hander could be the next star of the Canadian factory, and down to earth, her compatriots have already taught her that nothing is impossible. Only time will pass sentence.

