Lexus will offer a warranty of up to 10 years for its cars

ACD April 12, 2021

Lexus establishes the warranty record within the brands that operate in Spain. The brand has announced that it will offer up to 10 years of guarantee.

When the conventional is to offer between 2 and 3 years of guarantee, Lexus has surprised everyone with the announcement that will offer up to a maximum of 10 years warranty on its new cars, something that, to date, no car brand offers.

From the luxury brand of Toyota not too many details have been given of the conditions to access this guarantee so long. In a statement, the Japanese automobile company maintains that it is a decision in line with the Omotenashi philosophy of customer service, the attention to detail of the brand and in order to always seek excellence in service.

Lexus Relax, up to 10 years warranty

Through this guarantee, which Lexus has baptized as ‘Lexus Relax’, a service is established that breaks with the benefits that exist until now in the automotive market and puts the focus on the customer, offering you the possibility of having up to 10 years of guarantee on your car.

As we said before, it is a pioneering decision within the Spanish automotive industry, where Kia offers up to seven years of warranty and Hyundai (both belonging to the same car group) stays at five.

The bet of both Korean companies, which has been active for several years, was a strong blow to the table trying prove that their cars were reliable and did not have to go to the workshop too much, a stigma that years ago persecuted the products of brands of this nationality or others that were not German, Japanese or French.

It does not seem the “leitmotif” of the Lexus decision that, as recalled in a statement, has been leading reliability studies such as those of JD Power in recent years. In the same communication, the Japanese brand maintains that “Lexus Relax is proof that Lexus fully trusts the quality and reliability of its vehicles, a value that has always distinguished the brand.”