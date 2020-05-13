The UX 300e will be the brand’s first electric

The new Lexus UX 300e 2021 is the first electric model of the Japanese brand. It comes with a 204 horsepower engine and a range of 300 kilometers according to the new WLTP approval protocol.

The Lexus UX 300e 2021 is the electric version of the SUV Japanese. It is also the first fully electric model of both the brand and the Toyota Group. It is built on the platform GA-C, the same used by the rest of the versions of the model. Among its rivals are the recently introduced Mazda MX-30, or the Jaguar I-Pace, although the size of the Lexus is between that of these two.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: EXTERIOR

The exterior of the Lexus UX 300e 2021 It is practically identical to the rest of the versions. It only differs from them by the identifying logos, by some specifically designed wheels and by the presence of a power socket instead of a fuel one. Not even the front grill becomes blind like it does on other electric models.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: INTERIOR

As with the exterior, the interior of the Lexus UX 300e 2021 It is very similar to the rest of the SUV versions. It does offer, however, a series of graphics and information specific to such a version both on the control panel and on the multi-media system screen.

Behind the steering wheel are some cams designed to regulate the retention level of the motor in the deceleration phases. For this there are four different options.

Lexus has confirmed that this new UX 300e 2021 It has a material capable of insulating the interior in a more efficient way than before. Also included is the system Active Sound Control, capable of literally “transmitting a natural ambient sound that allows understanding of driving conditions”.

The capacity of the maltero of the electric version of the UX is 367 liters, a figure that exceeds 320 liters of the hybrid front-wheel drive variant sold in Spain and 283 of the all-wheel drive.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: EQUIPMENT

Lexus makes the application available to the customer LexusLink. With it, various parameters of the UX 300e can be consulted and controlled remotely. For example, the state of charge, programming the recharging times or connecting the air conditioning.

Lexus announces that the UX 300e emits a particular low-speed sound to alert pedestrians of its presence.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: MECHANICAL

The electric motor of the Lexus UX 300e 2021 offers a power of 150 kilowatts, which is the equivalent of 204 horses, in addition to a maximum torque of 300 Newton meter. The battery that powers the motor is 54.3 kilowatt hours capacity, and ensures a range of 300 kilometers according to WLTP. Lexus had previously confirmed a range of 400 kilometers under the old NEDC measurement protocol.

The engine is located on the front axle, and allows the SUV to reach a top speed of 160 km / hour. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour is completed in 7.5 seconds. The battery, meanwhile, can be recharged to a maximum of 6.6 kilowatts with alternating current and 50 kilowatts with direct current. In the best case it takes about 50 minutes to recover 80% of its autonomy.

The brand has already announced that the car will have a guarantee of 10 years or a million kilometers on its battery-

The Lexus UX 300e 2021 offers three different driving modes, which are the Normal, the Echo and the Sport. The suspension system has also been reinforced, in addition to slightly varying its geometry in order to compensate for the extra weight of this version.

LEXUS UX 300e 2021: PRICE

The price of Lexus UX 300e 2021 It has not yet been released, but it is already known that it will go on sale in Europe and China in 2020. A year later it will reach more markets.

