Lexus UX 250h offer analysis June 2021

Lexus’ answer to the classics Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA is the Lexus UX, a premium crossover that plays the card of having hybrid mechanics, but also, with a price of € 29,900 it is about six thousand euros cheaper than the Germans and its 184 hp give it the liveliness that the interesting Volvo XC40 Premium Edition does not have for € 25,000: is this Japanese a bargain then?

The UX on offer corresponds to the version 250h Business 4×2 whose main distinguishing characteristic is a 184 hp hybrid mechanical with ECO label of the DGT. Said powertrain is made up of a 152 hp atmospheric two-liter gasoline block and a 109 hp electric motor powered by a nickel metal hydride battery.

The power of this electric motor is generous (a Kia Niro HEV has 44 CV and a Renault Captur E-TECH 69 CV between both engines), which in theory it should provide remarkable help, although in practice the consumption of 5.2 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle is not particularly content given its credentials. Another negative point is the nondescript CVT automatic transmission, although with a 0 to 100 km / h in 8.5 seconds it offers a level of correct performance.

Despite measuring 4.50 meters it is not particularly spacious

By cons, the level of equipment does leave a very good taste in the mouth, with elements such as a 7 “multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Panasonic sound system, BiLED headlights, dual zone climate control, reversing camera …

On the aesthetic plane this Lexus UX plays with a more crossover and less SUV image, approaching a compact for unpretentious off-road use. It measures almost 4.50 meters in length, a considerable size, and despite this, its 2,640 mm wheelbase is far from that of its main rivals (2,670 mm for the BMW and 2,700 mm for the Volvo), the difference being even greater when we talk about the load capacity (320 liters for the 460 liters of the XC40 or the 505 of the X1).

The juicy offer of € 250 per month is conditional on financing

As for the fine print, the Lexus UX 250h Business MY21 costs € 29,900 conditional on a financing of € 250 / month for four years with an APR of 9.20% (not especially abusive) and a entry of € 8,135.60. After that time the brand offers three options, pay a final installment of € 16,740 resulting in a total outlay of € 36,875.60, deliver it or purchase a new Lexus. For those who do not finance the price goes up to € 34,000.

So this Lexus UX is a great option for those looking for a different crossover to move especially through urban areas with ease and do not need much space, especially cargo. For price, the most interesting option is the Volvo XC40 Premium Edition for € 25,000 whose main handicap is a mechanic of 129 CV that is too quiet, while the most decisive and expensive Germans stay around € 37,000, being the most balanced of them the Audi Q3 35 TFSI 150 CV for € 37,440.