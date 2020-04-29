In Lexus strive for excellence in the service and attention towards its clients through the Omotenashi concept, which in Japanese means “hospitality”. As a consequence of the restrictions caused by the Alarm State and based on this principle of hospitality, Lexus creates a new online channel for the payment of the reservation of the UX 250h with Business finish, which you can find at the following link: https://www.lexusauto.es/car-models/ux/reserve-su-ux-online/#Introduction

Enough with access the Lexus Spain website www.lexusauto.es, enter the UX model section, fill out a simple form and make a reservation of € 1,000. The reservation can be made through any of the most common credit or debit cards: Visa, Master Card, Amex, Discover or Maestro.

It is not the first time that Lexus bets on offering the possibility of reserving a vehicle of its range through its website, in addition to the traditional way of booking through a dealer. For the ‘Engawa’ special edition of the UX 250h Lexus has already enabled this model to be reserved online.

The Lexus UX 250h Business available through the website highlights for offering complete equipment, in addition to quality, reliability, innovative design and hybrid technology, usual characteristics of any model of the brand.

Lexus UX 250h equipment

Lexus Safety System +

43.2 cm (17 ″) Business Alloy Wheels (215/60 / R17)

Bi-LED headlights

LED front fog lights

Rear camera with dynamic guides for parking assistance

Apple CarPlay ™ and Android Auto ™ compatibility

Lexus Premium Sound System

E-call

In addition, the UX 250h Business stands out for its exceptional technology and design:

Self-recharging hybrid technology

Hundreds of Lexus engineers and technicians they spent about five years developing the UX 250h crossover. Working from an incredibly demanding approach, they spared no effort to create one of the most advanced vehicles Lexus has ever manufactured.

In addition to refining innovative manufacturing processes and lightweight composite materials, the team has used all their imagination and two decades of hybrid experience to develop a new generation, the fourth, of its self-recharging hybrid system. The UX 250h Business is equipped with the most advanced and recognized technology self-recharging hybrid.

It has a new 2.0-liter gasoline engine with four cylinders, which is one of the most efficient the brand has ever built; a high-performance electric motor and a newly developed hybrid transmission.

Apple Carplay and Android Auto

With Apple CarPlay ™ / Android Auto ™Drivers can access and use their phone seamlessly through the vehicle’s multimedia display. With larger on-screen icons, a streamlined interface, and easy-to-use voice commands through the Google Assistant or Siri®, roadside distractions are minimized.

Once connected, users can enjoy music through applications such as Spotify®, Apple Music®, send messages through WhatsApp®, navigate with Google Maps ™ or Waze.

Exclusive design

The UX 250h Business offers an exclusive design with a representative double arrowhead grill, 43.2 cm (17 ″) wheels in a dark gray finish with aerodynamic ventilation. In addition, its Bi-LED headlamps, its “L” shaped daytime running lights and its aero stabilizer rear light make the UX 250h Business a model with a spectacular design.

Maximum comfort

The UX 250h Business offers an exclusive interior designed to ensure maximum comfort while driving. Their front seats wrap around the driver, offering you a perfect posture while driving, which reduces fatigue. In addition, they contain materials that allow pressure to be dispersed under the sciatic zone.

The UX 250h is available on the web in two colors, Sonic White or Titanium.

The Lexus UX 250h Business is available online from € 34,000 RRP.