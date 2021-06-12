Lexus NX 450h +, the first plug-in hybrid of the firm

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Lexus is a firm that can be proud to pioneer the introduction of electrification in the premium SUV segment. Its SUVs, refined and equipped with the latest comfort technology, were the first to bet on this efficient technology, extracted from its main brand: Toyota. It seems that the development of a complete range of electric cars is not in the minds of the Japanese, but the introduction of hydrogen as an alternative fuel and plug-in hybrid technology as a preliminary step. The new Lexus NX confirms this, being the first crossover of the firm to introduce a PHEV system. It is the same as the one just presented Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, with a combined power of 306 hp and one electric range of 63 kilometers.

We still do not have as much information as with the RAV4, which has been ahead of a few months. This is the second generation Lexus NX, which hit the market in 2014 and suffered a slight restyling back in 2018. The changes are not, at first glance, significant but they are. To begin with, it is a model that has grown in all its dimensions until reaching 4, 66 meters long by 1.86 m wide and 1.64 m high, with a wheelbase of 2.69 meters. Its design continues to rely on short overhangs, which increase the feeling of spaciousness and allow it to play with its silhouette and its elongated areas.

For now, the commercial offering of the new Lexus NX will consist of the plug-in hybrid model, called 450h +, and the traditional hybrid 350h. The latter resorts to a fourth generation technology, optimized to increase your power by 22% without affecting final consumption and emissions, which are reduced by 10% according to the firm.

The image of this NX is even sharper, with nerves marked throughout the body and an essence that borders on sports in many respects. The L-shaped rear groups, which are introduced thanks to a visual effect up to the rear door, are an ode to harmony and light. Inside, we find a central screen that can be from 9.8 to 14 inches, slightly tilted towards the driver and with all touch buttons, even the steering wheel incorporates touch-sensor touch switches. We tell you more in the gallery.