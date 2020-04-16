It will be based on the Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid

It may have a larger battery than this one

The new Lexus NX 450+ will be the first plug-in hybrid to be released by the Japanese brand, and it will be based on the version with the same powertrain of the Toyota Rav4.

The Lexus NX, which until now has only been sold in Spain in its version 300h, will come in the future also as plug-in hybrid. Your name will Lexus NX 450+, and it will be an SUV that starts from the same base as the Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid, a model with which it will therefore share many elements.

Among the rivals that will be found upon arrival on the market are SUVs such as the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense, the Audi Q5 TFSIe, the Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid or others from general brands such as the Ford Kuga PHEV or the Citroën C5 Aircross. Hybrid.

LEXUS NX 450+: EXTERIOR

The image of the Lexus NX 450+ Do not differ much from the conventional hybrid that is currently for sale. If anything, the changes will come in a specific grille and in some detail like the tires.

LEXUS NX 450+: INTERIOR

The interior of this version of Lexus NX It will also be practically identical to the one that is marketed today.

Hopefully, as in the Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid, a reduction in boot capacity. The NX 300h offers 555 liters, while the plug-in hybrid Rav4 loses 60 liters compared to the other versions.

LEXUS NX 450+: MECHANICAL

The motor that drives the Lexus NX 450+ It will be the same that was already presented by the Toyota Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid. In other words, it will be made up of a 176-horsepower 2.5-liter gasoline engine that adds its good work to two other electric ones to deliver a total of 306 horses.

The battery of the Rav4 allows you to travel up to 65 kilometers in electric mode and up to a speed of 135 kilometers / hour. It is not ruled out that the battery of the Lexus model is of greater capacity, so that the autonomy without emitting CO2 would increase.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/16/2020 The first details of the plug-in hybrid Lexus NX are leaked.

