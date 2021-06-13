Lexus NX 2022, debuts the new generation of Japanese SUV loaded with news

The new generation of the Lexus NX makes its debut. The representative of the Japanese luxury brand in the D segment is completely renewed, betting on an evolved and more modern design inside and out. On sale since the end of 2021, it debuts in plug-in hybrid technology, unprecedented in Lexus, arguments to continue its particular success.

The Lexus NX It was released on the European market in 2014, a serious bet in one of the most complicated markets with the clear dominance of the Germans. After seven years on sale, a completely new generation has just been introduced, although its design clearly shows an evolution with a more modern touch. The new Lexus NX 2022 will be launched the sale at the end of 2021, and the first units will arrive in 2022.

The image of the new SUV follows the same prevailing design principle in Lexus, the “L-finesse”, highlighting some slimmer headlights now integrating LED daytime running light on the upper edge and in a ‘Z’ shape, so the one that was lower has been eliminated. The grill is larger and looks more upright, which improves cooling. Short overhangs are now combined with larger wheel arches for easy riding alloy wheels up to 20 inches.

The rear of the new Lexus NX 2022 offers a more current and modern design

The design of the new Lexus NX 2022, familiar and more modern

Behind, the new NX also shows an evolved design, with some new wide spanning pilots linked by a light bar, and with an inverted “L” side light signature. The brand name centered and immediately below, confers a more elegant aesthetic, saying goodbye to the classic emblem on the rear.

The 2022 Lexus NX practically maintains the proportions of the outgoing model, with an increase of 20 millimeters in the length and width, 30 millimeters in the wheelbase and only 5 millimeters more in the height dimension. Just enough to offer more interior space, especially in the rear seats, some measurements that you can see in more detail below.

Lexus NX 2022 dimensions Length 4,660 mm Width 1,865 mm Height 1,640 mm Wheelbase 2,690 mm Trunk volumeND

Officially homologated dimensions for the new Lexus NX 2022

Inside, the new Lexus NX 2022 is a revolution. The dashboard has a curved, wraparound look, following the ‘Tazuna’ design style. A multifunction steering wheel with new touch controls that reproduce the icon of the function on the optional head-up display, the instrument panel is digital and the very generous infotainment touchscreen: 9.8 inch with the «Lexus Link Connect» system or 14 inch in the sophisticated ‘Lexus Link Pro’.

The Lexus NX 2022 debuts interior and sophisticated technologies

The two multimedia platforms have the Natural voice command assistant that responds to the command “Hey Lexus”, plus an ultra-fast wireless charger and four USB ports. Lexus has reorganized the transmission tunnel, placing the start button, the gear lever, the climate control controls and the selector of the driving modes in search of greater ergonomics.

The interior of the new Lexus NX 2022 mounts an optional 14-inch media screen

A very interesting detail is that the Lexus NX 2022 is the first model of the firm that has replaced traditional door handles with buttons on the door panels: the “E-Latch” system, which will only be offered jnext to the blind spot monitoring of the rear view mirrors. The firm also offers the third generation of the safety package “Lexus Safety System +”, improving the operation of the following driving assistants:

Pre-collision system with detection of motorcycles, pedestrians and static physical objects Emergency steering assistant for dodging maneuvers Lane keeping assistant in curves Traffic signal assistant with warning and STOP detection Cruise speed control with recognition of the Speed ​​limits

Two versions of the new Lexus NX 2022, debuts plug-in hybrid

The new Lexus NX 2022 has been developed on the new GA-K platform, shared with the also new Toyota RAV4. A stronger, lighter and more efficient architecture. Some qualities that allow it to offer two hybrid versions, a self-recharging hybrid and a plug-in, the first of the Japanese brand, both equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that yields a maximum power of 177 hp in the first and 185 hp in the second.

The NX 350h has a 120 hp electric motor and a 54 hp rear motor, so the total performance amounts to 242 hp. The second, the NX450h +, has the same configuration, although the front electric motor yields 182 hp, so the maximum power amounts to 306 hp, being able to roll in electric mode up to 135 km / h. The maximum autonomy is 63 kilometers, thanks to its 18.1 kWh lithium-ion battery. The first will be offered with front and all-wheel drive with the «E-Four» system, with the rear electric motor always available, and the second only with this system.

* Data pending final homologation for the Lexus NX 2022

Detail of the plug-in hybrid drivetrain of the new Lexus NX 2022