Lexus NX 2021: Bavarian Premium SUVs Should Tremble

The presentation and launch of the second generation Lexus NX It has been one of the worst secrets in the automotive industry. It was a few months ago when a “Untimely” leak It put an end to the surprise that Toyota’s premium firm was preparing for us. The removal of this video took place hours after his escape but the damage had already been done. There were many who took screenshots and published the images.

Be that as it may, those responsible for the Japanese firm decided that they were not going to advance the debut of the new NX. So, since then until now we have settled for several teasers. But the wait is over, since we now have all the material and information of the second generation of the Lexux NX. And tell you that, although it seems that it does not change, it does it right where I needed it most. So let your Bavarian premium rivals tremble …

New Lexus NX image evolves Lexus L-Finesse design philosophy

Although you think that we had already reviewed all the aesthetics of the new Lexus NX, you are wrong. The images and teasers were not of great quality, but those published by the brand’s communication department were. With everything, and as mentioned above, the lines that shape the design of the Japanese D-SUV are more evolutionary than disruptive. That is, the brand’s creative team has opted to perfect the L-Finesse language.

If we start from the front the optics are bigger, although with the same ES pattern. That is, it integrates the DRL daytime running light inside. For its part, the typical Lexus grille is larger, but it must be said for its benefit that it is better finished and integrated. Regarding the side view, the larger wheel arches or new alloy wheels. Amen of some shorter overhangs.

The debut of the next generation of the Lexus NX already has an official date

To finish we must talk about the rear. This is the first area that the brand uncovered and the one that changes the most with respect to the generation that is still sold. In that teaser we could already see that the Full LED optics were joined in the center by a thin LED strip. Also, that the signature logo disappeared in favor of the word Lexus. In this case, and following the fashion started by other brands, it grows in size and occupies the center of the gate.

For its part, the interior introduces the design language “Tazuna”

If the exterior aesthetics of the new Lexus NX has left you wanting more, inside it is not the same. First because launches the new design concept «Tazuna». And you will wonder what does it mean or what is its end? Well, according to the brand’s designers, the driving position is designed and oriented to be intuitive and reduce possible distractions when using it in addition to enhancing the driving experience.

This improvement is seen in the design and arrangement of the elements that make up the dashboard. Among the most prominent, the new central touch screen with up to 14 inches in size. But it is not the only one available to give life to the renewed infotainment system Lexus Interface. Nor can we ignore the new configurable digital instrument panel or the Head-up Display projected directly on the windshield glass.

In terms of safety, the renewed NX has the latest evolution of the Lexus Safety System + 3.0 system. Among the new arrivals are emergency steering assistance, detection of vehicles in left turns or detection of pedestrians on both sides of the vehicle. In addition, the adaptive radar cruise control sum curve management to maintain speed and the vehicle in the center of the lane.

NX 450h +: this is the first Plug-in Hybrid version to come from Toyota’s base TNGA-K

Finally, take a look at the technique that brings the new Lexus NX to life. As you already know, it is based on the TNGA-K base, the same one on which the Toyota RAV4 sits. Thanks to this it can offer a more generous range than the current one. From the outset, the version NX 250 is associated with a block 2.5 liters of natural aspiration that delivers 151 kW (205 hp) of power and 250 Nm of torque. It is associated with an 8-speed automatic transmission and FWD and AWD versions.

For his part, NX 350 comes to life thanks to a block 2.4 Turbo with 205 kW (279 hp) of power and 430 Nm of maximum torque. As in its younger brother, it is also associated with the 8-speed automatic transmission. The first hybrid version is he NX 350h associated with the 2.5-liter block combined with two electric motors (one on each axis). The power is 178 kW (242 hp) and signs a step from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 7.2 seconds.

Test Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid 4WD-i 306 CV Style Plus

Finally, and for the moment, there is the jewel in the crown. We are referring to Lexus’ first plug-in hybrid, the NX 450h +. As you can imagine, it uses the same scheme as the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. This is a block 2.5 Atkinson of 185 CV of power that adds the 88 kW (120 CV) of the front electric motor and the 40 kW (54 CV) rear impeller. Final power is 306 hp and an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6 seconds.

When will the new Lexus NX hit the market?

Considering everything we know about the new Lexus NX, we must be fair. Bavarian premium SUVs have it more and more complicated. It is true that the model of Toyota’s premium firm is not a revolution, but it improves on what most needed it. In order to know the details of equipment and range that will arrive in Europe we still have to wait, but its sale is scheduled for the last quarter of this year. Patience…

Source – Lexus