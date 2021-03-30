Lexus LF-Z Electrified: this is the future of Lexus

On your screens you are seeing the new Lexus LF-Z Electrified. It is a prototype, which in the form of a Generously sized premium electric crossover, anticipates Lexus design language for its future range of electric cars. The LF-Z anticipates what could be one of the flagships of its range in 2025, a 100% electric alternative to cars like the Lexus RX. The first thing we must make clear is that this prototype plays it safe: it is a relatively conservative concept, and many of your solutions will make it to production.

It is built on a new modular platform for electric cars, a platform that it will share with other Toyota Group vehicles. This prototype boasts a 90 kWh capacity battery, connected to two electric motors. A classic electric car configuration, with which it would be, on paper, capable of achieving a range of 600 km. On a technical level, the great innovation is the Direct4 system, in which the two electric motors can vary the power delivery wheel to wheel – on their own axis, of course – in real time.

On a technical level, Lexus electric futures will be built on a modular “skateboard” platform.

This allows complete control of power delivery, especially important when negotiating twisty areas or sporty driving. To this fully variable torque vectoring system joins a by-wire direction, which has replaced the traditional steering wheel with a control similar to the joystick of a small plane – yes, a similar steering wheel with a trimmed rim almost identical to the one on the new Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X. This system has fully variable assistance and ratios.

His answer is directly related to the driving mode and driving style we practice: in the video, Lexus shows that with 90 degree turns the car is capable of negotiating a slalom without difficulty. On an aesthetic level, the great novelty is that the brand dispenses with its front grille, but leaves its frames in place, and continues to accompany its design with large side openings. In its lateral profile, the large rims and wheel arches are the protagonists, in addition to lateral ribs and a high waist, extremely marked.

The rear diffuser adds the rear personality that the LED optics and emblem make you miss.

A jog under the back door plays a certain parallel with the C-pillar, framed by a contrasting roof. The rear is the part that we like least about its design, not because it is less successful, but because Lexus has fallen squarely in two of the most viewed design fashions of today: an LED running through the car from side to side and the brand name, spelled out large. I think a brand like Lexus doesn’t need to resort to these tricks to maintain its luxurious premium status. Finally … look at its fin-shaped antenna!

In the cabin, Lexus applies the Tazuna philosophy, to connect the driver with the machine. Following the connection of a rider with his mount, it places the instrumentation and infotainment screens relatively low, leaving the essential controls at our fingertips – as well as isolating the rider’s driving position from the rest of the cabin. By 2025, Lexus will have launched at least 10 100% electric vehicles, a lineage that has started with the Lexus UX 300e.