Lexus LF-Z Electrified: start a new era

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Lexus electrification plans are, to say the least, ambitious. Toyota’s premium firm hopes to launch 20 new models by 2025, ten of them with some kind of electrical technology. That same year it will offer electrified variants throughout its range and 2050 has been set as the deadline for reaching carbon neutrality as a brand. The Lexus LF-Z Electrified It is the concept car that serves to stage this commitment to the environment and sustainable mobility, while at the same time opting for a unique and sophisticated design. This prototype combines the firm’s vision in terms of performance, design and technology. Details that will be present in the next models, launched under the driving concept ‘Lexus Driving Signature’.

Lexus opted, at the time, for self-charging hybrid technology for premium SUVs, a decision that has led to more than two million units sold. The priority now is to continue moving towards an emission-free society, both in the hybrid and 100% electric areas. To achieve this, it is vital to continue innovating, as with the technology of DIRECT4 all-wheel drive or the best battery optimization and placements. Lexus’ goal is to achieve optimum vehicle performance through the introduction of electricity, not the other way around. They call it the Lexus Driving Signature and it has a lot to do with their roots as a manufacturer and the launch of their first car.

The Lexus LF-Z Electrified looks sculpted for the future, with flawless appeal and the off-road airs that so many hits. Its interior draws on Tazuna cabin layout, based on raising the driver as the central axis of everything through artificial intelligence. The car will be able to maintain a natural dialogue with its passengers, adapting to their behavior and proposing route suggestions, interesting information, safety and even driving. Despite being a prototype, the LF-Z also introduces its mechanical proposal, consisting of an electric motor of 400 kW (540 hp) of power and 700 Nm of torque maximum. Data for a fun and sustainable future for Lexus.