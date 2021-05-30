Lexus LC Convertible freezes at -18 ° C for a quality test [vídeo]

Car freeze testing is common during the development phase of a model, whether it is brand new or already on the market. It is a quality test that is also used to check engine operation under extreme temperatures. A test that the Lexus LC Cabrio has undergone and you can see on video.

Engineering consultancies specialized in the automotive sector have different facilities, adapted to the demands of manufacturers to carry out a multitude of technical tests on their prototypes. Despite the extreme low temperatures in northern Sweden, the Arctic Circle, some of the specialists based in the area have temperature chambers to reach extreme heights.

At the Millbrook test site, one of the most important in Europe located in the United Kingdom and attended by a large number of manufacturers, they also have a climatic chamber. The one they have used recently for the Lexus LC Convertible, and where unimaginable temperatures can be reached outside. An installation where humidity can also reach 98%. However, the Japanese Lexus have been somewhat tougher in the test of their sports star, which you can see on video.

Lexus LC Convertible is frozen for 12 hours, then thoroughly tested for quality

And it is that the luxurious model was introduced into the climatic chamber sprayed with water to create a layer of ice and with the roof folded down, so the interior has been left for 12 hours at the mercy of a cold level that has reached -18ºC. It should be noted that the temperature was reached in just one hour, and has been maintained for 11 more. The objective has been to measure quality level of the interior materials and the operation of the Japanese sports car, even at full capacity, out of the freezer.

A proof that guarantees operation in any region of the world, and of which Greg Fleming, senior engineer supervising the test, noted that “With the top down, the interior components were subjected to extreme conditions; Needless to say, it was not exactly a pleasant place to be, but we expected the air conditioning system, heated seats and steering wheel to continue working as they should.

For the start-up and road test, Lexus has hired a professional driver, something that is not necessary as the same test teams carry out these tests by accessing the vehicle with coats and large gloves to avoid freezing. “Everything worked in perfect condition, the steering wheel and seats started to heat up, the engine and gearbox also in the Millbrook test environment, an alpine-style test route with curves, climbs and descents difficult ”.

Detail of the leather upholstery of the Lexus LC Cabrio after 12 hours frozen at -18º C