Keeps the aesthetics of the prototype practically intact

The first production unit, unique and auctioned for charitable purposes

The 2020 Lexus LC Cabrio is the convertible version of the Lexus LC 500 coupe, the spearhead of the Japanese firm. Presented at Goodwood 2019 with camouflage paint and in its production version at the Los Angeles Salon of the same year, it will go on sale in mid-2020 for more than 130,000 euros.

The Lexus LC Cabrio 2020 part of the base of the Lexus LC 500, which in turn is available with hybrid motorization under the Lexus LC 500h nomenclature. Its rivals are models such as the Audi R8 Spyder, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, the Ferrari Portofino or the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, among others.

LEXUS LC CABRIO 2020: EXTERIOR

The Lexus LC Cabrio 2020 It measures 4.76 meters long, 1.92 meters wide and 1.35 meters high, with a battle of 2.87 meters. It shares width and battle with the coupe, but is one millimeter longer and four millimeters taller.

Its weight has not yet transpired, although the coupe stands at 1,941 kilos. It is the first soft top convertible model of the brand. It operates up to 50 km / hour. It takes 15 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close. During the process, the driver perceives a special indicator on the instrument panel.

Lexus has tested the hood and found that it can withstand 18,000 open and close cycles before needing a visit to the workshop, above the average for this technology, which stands at about ten years.

The Japanese brand defines the LC Cabrio as the spearhead of its fleet of vehicles, as the flagship and the maximum exponent of the aspirational component that it wants to equip itself to stand out in its segment. It shares that condition with the conventional LC 500.

The convertible maintains the essence of its predecessor and integrates the hood with little disruption. The most visible change is the top line of the rear, which is slightly higher and wider for a more dynamic result that emphasizes the dimensions of the model.

The hood has its dedicated compartment, which gives the vehicle a clean look in any situation and guarantees the same cargo compartment as in the coupe version, with 172 liters of capacity. It achieves this by folding between the rear suspension towers, with the hydraulic motor between the rear seats.

This is fabric and is made of four layers of material. Despite not being hard like the Corvette Stingray Convertible, the brand anticipates that it significantly reduces noise inside the cabin.

Lexus ensures that the body of the LC Cabrio is as stiff as the LC 500, despite not having the closed roof of the coupe. They attribute it in part to a review of the rear suspension design, which includes lightweight materials and a high-performance shock absorber.

LEXUS LC CABRIO 2020: INTERIOR

The Lexus LC Cabrio 2020 inherits the interior of its variant coupe.

The firm welcomes the aerodynamic work carried out within the limits of the cabin, which manages to create a quiet cabin environment even when the car is in a convertible configuration. For this, acoustic simulations were created during its development to find out where the dominant noises entered the space and thus be able to calculate the amount and location of the necessary absorbent and insulating material.

The hood is tucked behind the rear seats in a tricky area, as it was the driveway to the passenger compartment for tire and exhaust noise. There was not enough room to add soundproofing material, so instead the team adapted the panel material. By letting air pass through the structure and using insulating materials on the other side, the entire surface of the storage space absorbs noise.

The driver has an active sound control system at his disposal, which allows him to modulate the intensity with which he wants to hear the noise of his engine inside the vehicle.

LEXUS LC CABRIO 2020: EQUIPMENT

Among the comforts and technologies that the Lexus LC Cabrio figure known as Lexus Climate Concierge. A kind of guardian angel that automatically controls the entire air conditioning system, from the seat heaters to the steering wheel itself, regardless of whether the hood is on or off.

LEXUS LC CABRIO 2020: MECHANICAL

The Lexus LC Cabrio 2020 It shares mechanics with its coupe variant, meaning it equips a 5.0-liter aspirated V8 engine paired with a ten-speed automatic gearbox.

The engine delivers 477 horsepower with a torque of 539 Newton meter. Their performance data hasn’t come out yet, but in the coupe variant, this powertrain delivers a top speed of 270 km / h with acceleration from 0 to 96 km / h in 4.4 seconds.

To improve the sound of the engine, Lexus He has designed a system that enhances the noise of the propeller when the hood is lowered. The ‘music’ not only seeps into the cabin, but the exhaust includes a special valve that manages to give it that extra point of emotion.

LEXUS LC CABRIO 2020: PRICE

The price of the 2020 Lexus LC Cabrio has not yet transpired, although in good logic it will be above the 130,000 euros of its coupe variant. The brand will provide more details as its commercialization approaches, scheduled for the summer of 2020.

LEXUS LC CABRIO INSPIRATION SERIES 1 OF 1

The first production unit of the new Japanese convertible will be very special. It is a special version of which no more will be made called ‘Inspiration Series 1 of 1‘. It was auctioned in Los Angeles on January 17 for a charitable cause. Your final price? 2.0 million dollars, the equivalent of about 1.87 million euros.

Specific features of the Lexus LC Cabrio Inspiration Series 1 of 1 include a body painted in Structural Blue with Silver Liquid Platinum trim or 21-inch forged wheels in Liquid Graphite with black trim. It also has blue brake calipers. As for the interior, it is differentiated by the presence of an identification plate that makes it clear that this is the first production unit of the model. The mechanics, meanwhile, is identical to that described above.

In addition to the car as such, the purchase of this special edition includes a personalized driving experience that will be provided by Scott Pruett, currently brand ambassador, to which must be added a three-night stay at the luxurious Pebble Beach Resort hotel. which will be accompanied by a golf course for two people.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/12/2020 Lexus states that the commercial launch of the model will take place in the middle of the year. 05/26/2020 Lexus reveals new secrets about cabin soundproofing. 04/22/2020 Lexus publishes new images of the LC Cabrio. 01/21/2020 The first unit was auctioned for 2.0 million dollars. 01/13/2020 The first unit of the Lexus LC Cabrio will be a special edition auctioned. 11/21/2019 Presentation of the vehicle at the 2019 Los Angeles Salon. 07/08/2019 First appearance of the model at Goodwood.

