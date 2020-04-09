Changes at the moment reach the American market

Suspension touch-ups improve overall dynamics

The Lexus LC 2021 represents a small renovation of the Japanese sports car that, among other things, includes an interesting reduction in weight. The mechanical range remains unchanged.

He Lexus LC 2021 It is updated with a series of modifications that, for the moment, have only been confirmed for the American market. Everything seems to indicate that later they will arrive in Europe. Other novelties that affect this model are the arrival of its convertible version and the presentation of the LC 500 Special Edition.

Its main features remain unchanged, bringing its list of rivals as well. Being located between two waters, the Japanese coupe finds among them models such as the Jaguar F-Type or the Porsche 911 if its sporting character is taken into account or units such as the Mercedes S-Class Coupé or the BMW 8 Series if it stands out above all the shape of your body.

LEXUS LC 2021: EXTERIOR

The image of the Lexus LC 2021 it only changes in the case of choosing any of the two new colors that the manufacturer has for the body. These are Cadmium Orange and Nor Green Pearl.

LEXUS LC 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Lexus LC 2021 it also maintains the already known structure. However, the Rioja Red color inside disappears to include a new red, called Flare Red. The white color also disappears.

As for technology, compatibility with Android Auto is added. The existing one with Apple CarPlay is maintained, in addition to the Amazon Alexa assistant.

LEXUS LC 2021: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Lexus LC 2021 It still consists of two units, one of 5.0-liter V8 gasoline with 478 horsepower and another hybrid with 359 horsepower whose combustion engine is a 3.5-liter V6.

The changes come with the presence of a new suspension scheme. In addition to a redesigned geometry, elements made of high-strength steels and aluminum are offered. New shock absorbers also appear. With all this plus the presence of new tires a weight saving of about 10 kilos is achieved. The hybrid version currently sold in Spain stops the scale at 2,060 kilos.

Lexus also announces minor improvements to the automatic transmission, which now has a smoother response. The system is also released Active Cornering AssistAble to simulate a torque vectoring system by braking the inner wheels during turns.

LEXUS LC 2021: PRICE

At the moment the price of the new one is unknown. Lexus LC 2021. The hybrid version currently sold in our market starts at 120,000 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/09/2020 Lexus reveals the first images and information of the LC 2021.

