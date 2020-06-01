The Lexus IS 2021 is a sports sedan created by Toyota’s luxury car division. His presentation is scheduled for June 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to the time difference, in Spain it will be 01:00 on June 10. It is rumored to exceed 400 horsepower. Its price has not yet been confirmed.

The IS 2021 is the fourth generation of the model, which debuted originally in 1998. There is a rumor that it will appeal to a more premium market than its predecessor to try to fill the gap that will leave the recently canceled Lexus GS, which was sold from 39,900 euros. . The third generation of the Lexus IS does it from 35,600 euros. One of its rivals is the BMW 3 Series.

LEXUS IS 2021: EXTERIOR

The only image that has transpired so far of the Lexus IS 2021 is a first advance shared by the brand, which shows a sharp rear group in the form of a 90-degree angle and a led beam that runs the entire width of the vehicle.

The brand has said the IS 2021 will bring “the thrill of driving to the compact luxury sports car segment.”

LEXUS IS 2021: INTERIOR

Images of the interior of the Lexus IS 2021 have not yet transpired, although a higher quality finish than the third generation and a predominance of technology are expected.

LEXUS IS 2021: MECHANICAL

Lexus has yet to confirm the mechanical offering of the IS 2021, so there are only rumors and speculation.

Some rumors suggest that the Lexus IS 2021 will receive the engine of the Lexus LS 500, that is, a 3.5-liter, 416-horsepower V6 turbocharged with a torque of 600 Newton meters. Other information suggests that you will receive a 5.0-liter aspirated V8 engine.

The third generation had a 245 horsepower 2.0 turbocharged propeller in the IS 200t version. The IS 300h variant featured a 2.5-liter, 223-horsepower hybrid engine.

LEXUS IS 2021: PRICES

The price of the Lexus IS 2021 has not yet been confirmed, although the previous generation is still available from 35,900 euros. In case you want to fill the gap of the Lexus GS, it is likely to be in the low range of 40,000 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/01/2020 First preview of the Lexus IS 2021.

