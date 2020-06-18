The Lexus UX 300e, a fully electric model whose launch is scheduled for later this year, combines the brand’s world-renowned levels of refinement and silence with highly precise dynamism and enthralling character.

In close collaboration with Lexus Takumi master pilots, the UX 300e engineering team developed a range of new technologies specifically designed to deliver a unique Lexus Electrified driving experience.

At Lexus, the Takumi degree is awarded to experts in a given field with a minimum of 60,000 hours of cumulative study and practice – the equivalent of 8 hours a day, 250 days a year for 30 years. The extensive knowledge of the Takumi masters ensure Lexus’ commitment to quality in development and production.

Low center of gravity

One of the top items on Chief Engineer Takashi Watanabe’s priority list for the UX 300e was ‘fun’, which has led to a driving experience as dynamic as it is refined. This is largely due to the low center of gravity of the vehicle – thanks, among other things, to the location of the battery under the body and the electric motor, in the lower part of the engine compartment – and to the platform of the UX (GA -C), specially reinforced and yet light.

Takumi-created driving experience

After being tested initially by Lexus’ famous Takumi master riders on Japanese roads and circuits, its suspension was optimized on European roads to achieve the desired levels of damping to suppress any uncomfortable lean. These testing sessions led to the development of custom shock absorbers, which create linear steering feel and control the vehicle’s position.

From the impressions of master pilots, versed in vehicle development across the entire Lexus range, including high-performance models, a reinforcement bracket was added to the gearbox on the front suspension to get a more direct and precise touch of the direction. Thus, a greater response is ensured when the driver initiates a turn, which gives the UX 300e the precision and refinement of the direction, characteristic of a Lexus.

Custom brakes and tires

Developed especially for the new UX 300e, the front and rear vented discs improve the performance of the brakes of the first fully electric LexusWhile its custom 17 « and 18 » tires enhance the model’s quality feel, quiet operation and handling stability.

New all-electric system

Optimized for dynamic urban driving, the new all-electric UX 300e system features a powerful 150 kW (204 DIN CV) electric motor / generator, allowing you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.5 seconds. The acceleration characteristics have also been optimized to suit urban driving. Gently pressing the accelerator, such as stopping and restarting, prioritizes speed control, while in medium or high acceleration situations, such as when entering a motorway, the main thing is powerful continuous acceleration.

Lexus engineers have also developed a new compact transaxle to enable class-leading performance from the engine of the new UX 300e. Likewise, to achieve an even smoother operation, improvements have been introduced such as the polishing of the surface of the gear teeth and the optimization of the lubrication system.

Four levels of deceleration

To make possible Smooth driving while agile, the new energy control unit –PCU, Power Control Unit– of the UX 300e allows a fluid circulation with a minimum use of the accelerator. Lexus engineers even went so far as to ensure smooth acceleration when using the accelerator pedal is slightly erratic. On the other hand, to make driving even more comfortable, irregular fluctuations in vehicle speed are reduced, even with variable road inclinations.

For maximum comfort for the driver in situations like urban traffic With frequent stops or driving on curvy roads, the deceleration of the UX 300e can be controlled on four levels using the shift paddles behind the steering wheel.