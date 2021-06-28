Lexus could launch its own Toyota GR 86

Lexus is Toyota’s premium brand, and as such, most of its models share rigs and mechanics with other Toyota vehicles – the differentiation is in its equipment, design and construction quality, among other things. Only some cars like the Lexus LS or Lexus LC are built on specific platforms, but even those cars share some mechanics with other vehicles in the group. If Lexus’ Toyota Camry is the ES, why couldn’t they have their own interpretation of the fantastic Toyota GR 86?

The rumors come from a Japanese website called Spyder7, which claims to have received the information from an inside source. According to this website, the “Lexus GR 86” would be called Lexus UC – UC stands for Urban Coupé – and would complete the Lexus coupé range at the bottom, made up of the Lexus RC and Lexus LC. The nomenclature would make sense, being a car of just 4.26 meters in length. According to Spyder7, at a mechanical level there would be some changes with respect to the Toyota GR 86, and this is the part that generates the most doubts about the rumor of the Japanese website.

The Toyota GR 86 will have its first mass bath at Goodwood on July 8.

The news is that it would not use the 2.4-liter 230 hp boxer engine. Or at least, not without modifications. Spyder7 claims the engine would receive some sort of hybridization, either lightweight or plug-in type. Personally, I don’t think that breva will fall. It would imply too high a development cost for a niche vehicle, at least in the case of the hypothetical plug-in version. Personally, I go for the most logical option: Lexus would keep the naturally aspirated engine of the GR 86, unhybridized and unmodified.

Although Lexus is a brand that we associate with hybrid cars, and its sales in Europe are almost exclusively hybrids, it must be remembered that they sell cars such as the Lexus IS 500 or the Lexus LC 500, equipped with 5.0-liter V8 engines and almost 480 Power CV. In addition, it is a brand whose average emissions could perfectly afford the launch of a “wrong” car like this. Be that as it may, the filtration website would be more successful in including an exclusive interior, releasing the infotainment equipment of the new Lexus NX.

Lexus has never given up on high performance. Not even purist cars.

This would be joined by a higher quality of materials and more customization options, in addition to a clearly differentiated aesthetic. It would only share the basic proportions of the car and its side panels, boasting a very specific front, rear and light signature. A car like this Lexus UC would make sense in markets like the Japanese or the American, but its commercialization would be difficult in Europe. In Europe, even the Toyota GT 86 and Subaru BRZ did not enjoy healthy sales, despite being great cars.

Only time will tell if these rumors are true.

