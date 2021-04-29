Lexus Art Car, or when a Lexus UX is seen through another lens

The automotive world is in full transformation. Also in premium brands, such as Lexus. Part with advantage, since they were the first to abandon diesel, in a movement that today was confirmed successful, to bet everything on hybrids. And they also hit the mark by focusing on SUVs.

The next step for the brand is to be more than just a car manufacturer. Be a true lifestyle brand. Hence its support for gastronomy, sport – sponsor hockey and rugby – or art. That’s where the Lexus UX Art Car design contest comes in.

The question arises immediately: what the hell is a car brand doing creating works of art? The answer is that “people never forget what you make them feel”, as the writer Maya Angelou said. And that fits with the Omotenashi philosophy of the firm, which consists of anticipating the needs of customers and with the design philosophy that made us forget about the bland cars of the early history of Lexus.

And like any work of art, it is best to see them live. And there we went to see the winning projects of the 2020 and 2019 edition of the UX Art Car. Some modifications of the Lexus UX (see test) that have little to do with the original model. Both have a point in common, they are works by Spanish artists:

Zen garden

Developed from Valencia by the members of Clap Studio, Jordi Iranzo and Angela Montagud, it combines on the one hand the arbitrary / casual nature of nature, which always finds the way to continue growing. And, on the other hand, the perfection of the human hand in charge of creating magic, symmetry and perfection and technology and innovation.

“Our concept is a Zen garden that represents a state of mind: calm, pure consciousness”, declare its creators of the winning design.

“We have used paper, a significant element in Japanese culture, to represent Lexus greenery. The result is a piece of art in which paper, as a natural element, covers the exterior of the car, giving it volume ”, explains Montagud. Live, it is amazing how the light changes the shapes of the car. The work was amazing, as 12,500 sheets had to be cut (with a die) and then glued one by one.

Scale armor

Gyorin Kozane (scale armor) was the winner of the 2019 edition of the Lexus UX Art Car. The work of Trini Salamanca and Pablo Párraga, from the Sevillian studio Las Ánimas, covered the UX with a red and blue organic mesh that imitates the scales of a fish, a motif frequently seen in Japanese art and culture.

“It is a three-dimensional structure made with a bio-epoxy material, superimposed on the body of the vehicle as if it were a canvas,” explains Salamanca. There were 4,000 jobs and three weeks of work. They tried to emulate the spirit of the engawa concept applied by the UX designers to create a seamless connection between the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

