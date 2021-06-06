Lexi Thompson unseats Yuka Saso from the lead at the Women’s US Open

The american Lexi Thompson, who achieved five birdies without making a mistake, took control of the US Open women’s golf on Saturday on the third day played at the Olympic Club in San Francisco (California).

“I hit the ball well all day, I made some good putts. It is a question of patience in this field ”, he commented. Thompson, 26, winner of the ANA Inspiration 2014, in pursuit of a first US Open title in her 15th appearance.

Thompson handed a -7 card that placed her with a stroke of advantage over the Filipina Yuka saso, leader the day before. The 19-year-old Filipino, winner of two tournaments on the Japanese LPGA Tour, maintained her lead throughout the day before her rival joined her and passed her on the 18th hole after committing her fourth bogey of the day.

The American Amateur Megha ganne, a 17-year-old high school student from New Jersey who surprised everyone with the best start on Thursday, shares third place with South Korean Lee6 Jeong-eun, four strokes behind. Thompson.

Maria Parra, Sobrón Moon Y Carlota Ciganda, the three Spanish who passed the cut, were on the pair of the field. Vine delivered a card of 72 strokes (+1) and shares the 23rd place with six other players and a total of 218 (+5), Sobrón she also achieved 72 and is tied for 30th with two more players with 219 (+6) and Cardigan she had a bad day with a 77 (+6) that relegated her to the penultimate position with 225 (+12).

3rd round classification (par 71):

1. Lexi Thompson (USA) -7 (69-71-66)

2. Yuka Saso (PHI) -6 (69-67-71)

3. Megha Ganne (USA) -3 (67-71-72)

. Lee6 Jeong-eun (KOR) -3 (70-67-73)

5. Feng Shanshan (CHN) -2 (69-70-72)

6. Nasa Hataoka (JPN) -1 (72-69-71)

. Megan Khang (USA) -1 (68-70-74)

8. Inbee Park (KOR) 0 (71-69-73)

9. Hyo Joo Kim (KOR) 1 (72-70-72)

. Maja Stark (SUE) 1 (71-70-73)

. Angel Yin (USA) 1 (68-79-67)

…

23. María Parra +5 (72-74-72)

30. Luna Sobrón +6 (71-76-72)

64. Carlota Ciganda +12 (72-76-77)