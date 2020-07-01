Despite the fact that the wireless format continues to take on an increasingly present role, undoubtedly the preferred portable storage units continues to be the portable SSD, with models and compact formats and with great features such as the new Lexar SL200.

Focusing on an improvement from its original predecessor, this time we will find a more limited performance device than expected in one of these external units and far from the impressive figures of the Lexar SL100 Pro. So, with a system of 256-bit AES encryption, the Lexar SL200 will offer us data transfer speeds of up to 550/400 Mbytes per second in read and write modes respectively, yes, as long as it is connected to a USB 3.1 Gen2 interface.

And it is that we will have a single USB-C output, this device also includes wiring to connect to USB-A and increase compatibility with less advanced ports, thus offering connectivity from USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB -A, or Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Some formats that will allow us to use this storage unit both in computers, with compatibility for all operating systems Windows 7 and Mac OSX 10.6 onwards; in addition to any phone or tablet with Android 4.4 or higher, unfortunately excluding Apple’s portable terminals.

As for its physical security, this portable SSD offers resistance to falls, shocks, temperatures and severe vibrations, which will offer us an even more positive factor in terms of its potability thanks to its compact and lightweight format, which will hardly reach 40 grams of weight under measures of 86 x 60 x 9.5 millimeters for all its internal storage variants.

With an availability date still not set, but limited to a “near future”, we can already find the Lexar SL200 on the official Lexar website, with three models that will vary between 512 GB, 1TB and 2TB of capacity, and our prices that in addition to including up to three years of warranty, they will start in affordable ones 90 dollars for its minor version, and the 160 dollars of the medium model. Unfortunately, the estimated price of the larger version has not yet been released, although it should be maintained. below $ 300.