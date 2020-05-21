Solid storage continues to gain market and there is not a week that we do not have an announcement of any new solution. The latest is the Lexar NM700, which although comes with the label of “Professional”, can be installed on any computer, be it a laptop or a workstation.

The SSD market is rapidly shifting from SATA to PCIe drives as manufacturers increase support for desktop motherboards or laptops that offer additional slots for mounting. And it does not surprise us, considering that the yield can be multiplied by six; consumption and space occupied are reduced, while the prices between them are decreasing.

Thus, the Lexar NM700 is an SSD in M.2 2280 format connected to a PCIe Gen3x4 port and with support for the NVMe 1.2 protocol. It uses triple layer TLC 3D memories we assume from Micron, although it is not confirmed. We also don’t know the driver used and the amount of cache memory. It does include LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) technology, which enables data errors to be corrected before they slow down.

Its performance in data transfer rises to 3,500 / 2,000 Mbytes per second in sequential read / write modes. In random reads / writes it reaches 293/272 IOPS. In readings it is at the maximum peak offered by the high range of PCIe 3.0 units, while in writings it is somewhat below. These data correspond to the drive with the highest capacity, while the rest decrease in its writing performance.

Lexar NM700, models and prices

Lexar promises a minimum time to failure (MTBF) of 1.5 million hours, and up to 600 Tbytes written. It will be available in June with the following storage capacities and prices:

256GB: $ 79

512 GB: $ 110

1TB: $ 199