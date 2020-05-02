It could have existed more in the history of the series starring Tom Welling, especially for the villain, Lex Luthor, in fact, actor Michael Rosenbaum talked about plans for his character in ‘Smallville’.

The actor is best known for having played the most famous Superman villain in the series for 154 episodes. and since then he hasn’t had a chance to reprise his character since he left the series after the seventh season, outside of a guest appearance in the series finale in 2011.

It wasn’t too long ago that the series made the news, as Tom Welling and Erica Durance, who played Clark Kent and Lois Lane, returned for the crossover, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ by The CW.

Rosenbaum did not return, and the role of Lex Luthor was played instead by Jon Cryer, who has played him on the Arrowverse.

It may not be the first time that Rosenbaum misses a chance to be Lex Luthor again.. In an interview the actor claimed that Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of the series, had a new and interesting vision of the character.

The actor stated that Warner decided not to develop that idea, without giving a reason for the rejection; It is also unclear whether he was referring to a potential television pilot or some other form of content.

“Would you play Lex again?” I’m sure, like Al and Miles who created Smallville, we had an idea and it was brilliant, but for some crazy reason, the studio wasn’t interested in that, which was crazy, I won’t say what it is, but it was crazy, it was brilliant, it was as if there was no way that this could not happen and especially with them because they are brilliant writers and creators, and they were the perfect team, but it did not happen, ”said the actor.

Michael Rosenbaum discussed plans for his character in ‘Smallville’, although he left the series in 2008, as did Gough and Millar. The two creators actually ended up in years of litigation with Warner Bros. regarding the amount of benefits they were receiving from the studio.

That lawsuit was resolved privately, without details of the agreement being disclosed.. The relationship between the studio and the creators of Smallville may not have been strong enough to pursue future projects together.

In her interview, Rosenbaum expressed interest in reprising Lex Luthor in the future.