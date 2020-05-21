Share

After the events of Supergirl season 5, we can see that at the end of everything Lex Luthor has behaved like a true hero.

Attention SPOILERS from the end of Supergirl season 5. It has always been commented that the great tragedy of Lex Luthor is that he could be the greatest hero on Earth if he were not obsessed with proving himself superior to Superman. Something that leads to villainy. On the Arrowverse he sees himself as a hero. However, it could be argued that, in the television series of DC ComicsHe really was the most heroic character from a classical point of view.

The Lex Luthor we saw in the second half of Supergirl season 5 (after the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover) was a changed man in many ways. Waking up in a world where he was once again a respected businessman, rather than a publicly known war criminal and the greatest self-proclaimed criminal mind of his generation, Lex’s first action was to try to mend his sister Lena, one of the few people whose feelings really mattered to Luthor.

After learning of the threat posed by the alien group named Leviathan, Lex Luthor offered a truce to Supergirl and DEO director Alex Danvers so they can work together to deal with a greater threat Leviathan represents.

With the exception of Brainiac-5, all members of the supergroup refused to even think about working with him.

While the heroes became obsessed with thwarting everything Lex Luthor was trying to accomplish, he remained focused on stopping the aliens who were planning to destroy humanity. While it was Brainiac-5 who defeated Leviathan by trapping immortal aliens inside a bottle like their ancestors used to catch planets. It was ultimately Lex Luthor who came up with that by organizing events so Brainiac-5 was forced to take that action.

Lex Luthor also risked his life playing a dangerous game with the leader of Leviathan Gamename, knowing that a false move could kill him. Although it must be admitted that he also manipulated events in the hope that Leviathan and Supergirl destroy each other. There is no denying that he overcame his arrogance and at least tried to work with his greatest enemies in the name of a higher purpose.

