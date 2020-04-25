Let’s go with a bit of good geek for the weekend. It’s time to talk about Lex Lüger, of course, a regular of this house and of which he had not covered his last forays in the most frikazo world and related to his excellent horror film tastes, his comics, his musical and / or television tastes and his sick obsession with all kinds. of memorabilia from their fictional idols. Today it is precisely the latter because our ‘Teen Wolf’ has been making friends with the Valencian ‘youtuber’ Javier Olivares, regent of the ‘La Botella de Kandor’ channel and well, with similar tastes and their unlimited passion for what they like they have Made to compose a song of the same name as the Mr. Olivares program that I bring you today exclusively. Let’s go with it after the jump …

It will be at another time that Lex Lüger talks long and hard in this house about what has happened with Los Lügers and what are his future projects and his next bizarre ones, but today it is time to talk about composition composed by pachas with him and by Javier and that It was published in ‘Fan-Clip’ format on April 21 on the LBDK Channel.

Musically speaking, the theme is a simple composition and punk rocker school Misfits (of course!), Especially when those choirs so characteristic and debtors of Danzig and Jerry Only arrive, who also know how to recreate Zaragoza. The lyrics I imagine that Olivares must have also put a lot of his part because he tries to cover everything that is and offers you his Channel and his videos with his passion for comics, dolls of all kinds, frikaza anecdotes and his obsession with Superman, DC and the Justice League. As for the video clip, as I was saying, it is a Fan-Clip, that is, it is made by his fans in a house organized and sequenced to make a good playback of the theme while some disguise themselves as the iron man, others rip ropes and throats as in the case of Lex and others, they take off their best memorabilia finery while humming that chorus so 80’s. I do not extend more, ENJOY !!! ..

