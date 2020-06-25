High !, high !!!, a long, long time without offering the geeks of ‘Sly Stallone’ more interesting meat, in fact, half a year ago this intermittent section in this house was not reactivated as it played. And you see where the ‘Slasher’ from Zaragoza, the illustrious and bad ass, LEX LÜGER, has wanted to dare, within his section on YouTube, ‘Covers Vampíricas’, with the legendary and indestructible classic of Survivor, « Eye Of The Tiger ”, undisputed and immortal anthem of both Rocky III and the beginning of Rocky IV. Let’s get to the heart of the matter, you have no choice but to jump into the ring … with a few garlics and some old crucifix !!! …

And well, what does this ‘cover’ have to contribute to the original that seems to be untouchable for any mortal? (Let us remember that our ‘Hidden Young Man’ is not…?, as he himself is in charge of pointing out in the “intro” of the clip, ‘… he wanted it to sound more 80’s than in the 80’s …’, and what is Has it happened to him? Well, give him a darn approach Synth Wave or Retro Wave, whatever you want to call it, no guitars! Nothing of the well-known ‘solo’ by Frankie Sullivan … and it works !!!, the truth is that, Immersed as LEX is lately in the decade of Marty McFly and The Goonies, it can be seen that a coherent cover has been worked, with very good sound and an adaptation of the very cool lyrics and with logic that has been carried out by Javier Olivares (La Kandor Bottle) Excellent literacy of overcoming and sacrifice to achieve the ‘American Dream’ that in phrases of our protagonist acquires other nuances reinforcing the main message.

Regarding the montage of images in which the Italian Foal, Apollo Creed and Clubber Lung tan their body and their bad host in parallel with the phrasings of the Zaragoza vampire, they have been carried out by Tanatorius Mortalban (El Rato Muerto) and yes, so wonderful the result has come out … PASS AND SEE !!! …