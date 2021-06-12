Lewis Ritson-Jeremías Ponce, world tie for the IBF super lightweight this afternoon

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The British city of Newcastle, home of one of the contenders, hosts this afternoon the tie to settle the official contender for the IBF super lightweight world belt, owned (like the other three) by Josh Taylor.

And is that Lewis Ritson (21-1, 12 KO) disputes his most interesting fight to date in the place where he was born, and he will do it against the Argentine Jeremiah Ponce (27-0, 17 KO). The local is a better known fighter for the international public, and has behaved like two different fighters in his last fights, with an excellent performance against Robbie Davies Jr and looking like a mediocre boxer against the «Puppet» Vázquez, to whom he lost almost everyone, except for two of his compatriots who dictated justice, to say the least, at the foot of the ring. Therefore, his performance among the sixteen strings this afternoon is unknown.

On the other side, an even bigger enigma, the Argentine Jeremías Ponce. The Buenos Aires native has been victorious in each of his challenges as a professional, and they have not been few or simple, giving two resounding surprises in Italy, against Francesco Lomasto, and Germany, against Rico Müller. Anyway, all his other fights have been in his native country, and we do not know how he will face his first decisive challenge at 24 years old; he, on the other hand, is clear that he will win by KO, as he told ESPABOX two days ago from his hotel in Newcastle.

DO YOU WANT TO SEE THIS COMBAT FOR FREE ON DAZN? CLICK HERE. YOU HAVE ONE MONTH FREE TRIAL.

Another point of uncertainty is added to the fight by the Argentine journalist Andrés Mooney, host of the space “A la vera del ring”, who told us that, although Ponce is not in his opinion the best Argentine superlight, he sees a fight «Absolutely competitive»For the aforementioned doubts about Lewis Ritson’s performance: «We don’t know what Ponce can do, but his preparation is always good and he reaches the fights one hundred percent, not giving his rival advantages; that is not something minor. He is neither a puncher nor a great stylist. If we ask ourselves how he could win a big fight without enormous technical resources or punch, we would point in his favor the high pace that he imposes and that Ritson does not seem like a great figure either.

Therefore, it seems an attractive enough fight that, without having glittering stars and with a modest undercard as it is Matchroom’s last evening with Sky Sports, it does offer a high interest for the spectator who enjoys difficult prognosis suits despite Ritson’s status as a betting favorite.

The victory of Ritson is paid at € 1.40 per euro wagered, while that of Ponce at € 3.00, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

Here you have the possibilities of betting in our betting section. Lucky!

In backup matches, company figures like featherweight Thomas Patrick Ward (29-0-1, 4 KO), the welterweight Joe laws (9-1, 5 KO) or the showy, as well as reckless, heavyweight Alen Babic (6-0, 6 KO) will seek to fatten their respective professional records against rivals who should not give them excessive problems.

We will also have a Spanish presence, with the man from Cádiz Alvaro Terrero (5-11-2, 3 KO) as rival in the category without limit of the premises Solomon dacres (1-0, 0 KO). The Madrilenian was also going to fight Vanesa Caballero, but it will not finally do so for having tested positive for covid during the days prior to the gala.

The event will be seen on DAZN this Saturday afternoon starting at 20:00.