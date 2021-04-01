Lewis offers to fight Ngannou for less money than Jones asks for, and Jones responds

By Edwin Pérez – After Francis Ngannou became heavyweight champion by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 star, Dana White (UFC president) suggested that Ngannou’s first title defense would be against Jon Jones or Derrick Lewis.

Since then, Jones has dedicated himself to publishing a series of tweets, in which he shows his annoyance with the bad direction that the negotiations with the UFC have taken to finalize the fight with Ngannou. In short, Jones went from expressing interest in the fight against Ngannou, to then asking the UFC to release him from his contract since they would have dismissed Jones’ demand of 10 million dollars.

This is where Lewis comes in, who had been keeping quiet despite being one of the most likely to be the next heavyweight title challenger. Via Twitter, Lewis said he is willing to meet Ngannou for less money than Jones would:

“I’ll do it for 8 million, shit.”

I’ll do it for 8 million shiiiittt @ufc – Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) March 31, 2021

Later, a fan informed Jones (also via Twitter) about Lewis’s offer, to which Jones responded: