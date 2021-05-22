Lewis Hamilton, seventh in qualifying

Without a doubt one of Lewis Hamilton’s worst qualifications in F1 has been Monaco. The Mercedes driver will start from seventh position

May 22, 2021 (17:05 CET)

Lewis Hamilton will start from the fourth row on the starting grid in Monaco

To see a worse qualifying result than today for Lewis Hamilton, you have to go back to the 2018 German GP, when he qualified 14th, due to a loss of hydraulic pressure that did not allow him to contest Q2. But this time he won the race.

In Monaco, Hamilton is not standing out this year. In the three free sessions he stayed out of the top positions, and in qualifying he finally placed seventh.

“I have had problems in all sessions, and in the last attempt tooLewis Hamilton said as he got out of his Mercedes.

But Hamilton does not lose hope. “The points are tomorrow, it is difficult to overtake, but today has been a day that has ruined the chances of victory, but we have to try to see what we can do tomorrow. Nothing has worked for us this weekend. I slipped everywhere, it was like driving a rally car. Sure there are things that we have to discuss because there are improvements that we have to make ”.