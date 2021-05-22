Lewis Hamilton revealed that he was not accepted in motorsport because of his skin color



The seven-time world champion fights against racial discrimination.

Photo: Sebastien Nogier / Getty Images

The racism It is a social evil that, unfortunately, is present today. However, hundreds of movements and people have emerged who have decided raise your voice and fight to eradicate this attitude from society. One of them is Lewis hamilton. The British pilot denounced this type of discrimination that exist in motorsport and suffered from childhood.

Lewis Hamilton: “Formula 1 has become a billionaire boys club”

The # F1 driver spoke to @ASJesusBalseiro ahead of the #MonacoGP Full interview here: https: //t.co/nNOXT3I6iA – AS English (@English_AS) May 20, 2021

The Mercedes driver considers this issue to be of vital importance. In an interview for the newspaper As, the multiple world champion prioritizes fighting racism, than his own discipline.

“Sport is my life, it is my job. I’d say it’s my second priority (…) I want to help people, educate myself and encourage everyone around me to be.”.

F1 proibe or use of jerseys does not support Lewis Hamilton’s protest. https://t.co/yFSZsReXlG#ChegadePreconceito pic.twitter.com/8iNWUkDANT – Observatório Racismo (@ObRacialFutebol) September 27, 2020

Hamilton described the difficult situation he experienced during his beginnings in motor sport. “My father, my brother, and I were always the only people of color (…) it became normal. At first it was obvious that we weren’t welcome”, He revealed.

In this sense, the British recounts how never met a person of color, during their category promotions. “After Karting I did meet a couple of drivers Chinese or Asian, but none black (…) It keeps happening now, here is an Asian pilot, there is no black one and he is not coming from behind either”, He assured.

Lewis Hamilton is the second-highest winner of F1 and is ready to be equaled as Schumacher and to become the first. This is an elite and mostly white sport. Fala about isso and denunciation or racism always. Ecclestone is only for fora or racism itself. pic.twitter.com/L69eKao6EZ – Tati Nefertari do Vigor (@TatiNefertari) October 9, 2020

In the same way, the 36-year-old pilot is very happy with the achievements he has had in inclusive matters, within the team. “Last year there was three percent diversity in this team. This year it is close to five percent and that for me is gigantic and I am passionate about it”, He confessed.

Finally, the multiple world champion confessed that all his expressions of rejection and the development of initiatives against racism They are produced to be able to leave a legacy beyond sports. For the Mercedes driver to be able to change and eradicate this type of distinction it is his priority and his desire.

# EndSARS @ LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/dThWgoYSoU – Sir Lewis Hamilton BR (@LewisHamiltonBR) October 25, 2020

“When I spend my last days of life on earth, what will you keep? In my case it will be with having helped people. There is no better feeling than helping someone else fulfill their dreamsLewis concluded.

