Lewis Hamilton renews his contract with Mercedes until 2023

The British Lewis Hamilton, seven times Formula 1 world champion, has extended his contract with the team Mercedes for two seasons until 2023, his team announced this Saturday, in which he has been active since 2013.

“The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to announce a two-year extension of its partnership with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, to continue a relationship that has become the most successful between a driver and a team in the history of F1. Lewis will drive for Mercedes in 2022 and 2023, ”the team said in a statement.

“About to enter a new era of F1 from 2022, there can be no better driver in our team than Lewis,” he says. Toto Wolff, executive director of the team.

“I am excited that we will continue our partnership for two more years. We have achieved a lot together, but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track, ”he said. Lewis, 36 years old.

Hamilton, who is currently second in the World Cup behind Max Verstappen (Red Bull), equaled the record of seven world titles held by the German Michael sSchumacher last year. He now has at least three years, counting 2021, to become the most successful driver in the history of his sport.

The British driver came to F1 in 2007 with McLaren, and was the first world champion with the British team since his debut in 2008. He was 23 years old.

Since 2013 at Mercedes, he has pushed the limits of his discipline by winning another six world titles from 2014 to 2020, only surpassed in 2016 by his former teammate. Nico Rosberg.

The Briton holds the records for Grand Prix victories (98), pole positions (100) and podiums (171). Hamilton will see, in 2022, the entry into force of new regulations and new cars, presented as a revolution by Formula 1.

“We are entering a new automotive era that will be challenging and exciting,” he said. Hamilton, who last February announced the creation, in association with Mercedes, from a foundation to help more diversity in motorsports.