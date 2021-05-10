Lewis Hamilton hopes to have his new contract fixed by August

Bloomberg

Guilds file T-MEC’s ​​first complaint against Mexican factory

(Bloomberg) – America’s largest labor union will file a complaint about working conditions at an auto parts factory in Mexico, in the first case to prove whether compliance provisions in a new trade deal can help improve working conditions The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), along with other organizations, filed a complaint against Tridonex, a factory located in Matamoros, in the northern state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, reported in a statement on Monday. This is the first complaint filed under the Rapid Response Mechanism of the US-Mexico Agreement (T-MEC), which entered into force in July and replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. The AFL-CIO and Democrats made strong labor regulations and compliance mechanisms for Mexico a key demand to win their support for the T-MEC in 2019, concerned that the pact it was replacing lacked both. U.S. labor unions have long complained that under NAFTA, Mexican factories denied workers’ rights, among other allegations.In the Tridonex case, independent union lawyer Susana Prieto Terrazas was jailed last June during one month after working to organize employees at the plant. Prieto was only released after agreeing to internal exile in another Mexican state, along with a ban on appearing in labor courts, the unions said in Monday’s statement. Joining the AFL-CIO in the complaint is the International Union of Employees of Services (SIEU), the National Independent Union of Workers of Industries and Services Movement (SNITIS) and Public Citizen. “The T-MEC demands that Mexico end the reign of the protection unions and their agreements corrupt with employers, ”said AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. “The continuous harassment of Susana Prieto and the members of SNITIS is a violation of labor laws that Mexico has promised to defend.” Tridonex is a unit of Cardone Industries Inc., based in Philadelphia, and some of its auto parts are destined to the US market. Cardone did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. “Tridonex’s suppression of workers’ rights has cost our members in Philadelphia hundreds of good factory jobs, and now they are doing the same for workers in Matamoros. ”Said SEIU International President Mary Kay Henry. “The T-MEC requires Mexico to enforce its labor laws, and the rapid response mechanism was designed to ensure facility-specific compliance opportunities to help workers here at home and in Mexico who want to join unions, have locations work safely and raise their families with dignity. ”Original Note: Labor Unions Lodge First USMCA Complaint Against Mexican Factory For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP