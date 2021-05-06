Lewis Hamilton, for more records at the Circuit

05/06/2021 at 1:24 PM CEST

Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) arrives in Barcelona as the great favorite to win the Spanish Grand Prix. Winner in his last four visits to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the British rider is the current leader of the championship, after winning two of the first three races of the course, Bahrain and Portugal, which leaves in front of the classification with 69 points, eight more than his direct rival Max Verstappen (Red Bull).If Hamilton achieved his fifth win in a row on the Barcelona track he would become the first rider in history to achieve it in the Spanish Grand Prix and thus tie the tie with the German Michael Schumacher, who would also reach in the number of total victories: six.

But this course the fight for the top positions is more even than other years, and Hamilton, winner of six of the last seven championships, it will be more difficult to get his fifth consecutive title and eighth overall.

The fault is Max verstappen (Red Bull), precisely the last to win in Montmeló before the four consecutive victories of Hamilton. The Dutch driver is second in the World Championship standings, with 61 points, after his triumph in Imola and his second places in Sakhir and Portimao.

Attentive to the errors of the two giants will be the British pilot Lando Norris (McLaren), third overall with 37 points, and the squires of Hamilton and Verstappen, the finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and the mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull), who comes from achieving his best result of the season in Portugal, a fourth place, and is sixth overall with 22 points.

Spanish fans will not be able to cheer on Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz live. Or rather, only 1,000 fans will be able to enjoy the event in the stands. This same week it was announced that at the Spanish Grand Prix they will finally be able to access that small quota of spectators, all of them subscribers to the circuit and who will be located in the Main Grandstand of the finish line. But they will only be allowed to access the race on Sunday, May 9, the day that the State of Alarm in Spain ends.

The Grand Prix comes in the last year of the Montmeló circuit’s contract with Liberty Media to host F1. But those responsible for the Catalan route, as they have explained on different occasions, are optimistic about expanding the alliance for many more years.