Lewis Hamilton, a ‘missile’ in Imola

04/17/2021

On at 15:40 CEST

Lewis Hamilton has scored his first pole of the season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at the historic Imola circuit, after starting behind Max Verstappen in Bahrain. The 23-year-old Dutch driver is hell-bent on discussing the authority of the Mercedes seven-time champion. But the Englishman, with a better car than three weeks ago in Sakhir, set the bar very high this Saturday. So much so that he himself did not expect the strastospheric time (1.14: 411) that has earned him first place on the grid this Sunday (3:00 pm DAZN). “We did it? Really? & Rdquor ;, has asked Hamilton by radio. Normal his surprise seeing that the two Red Bulls of Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen they have stayed less than a second.

After a first free practice in the shadow of Mercedes and suffering a transmission failure of his Red Bull in the second, today Verstappen He reacted and set the benchmark in the third and last test before qualifying. He had already warned that despite all his problems he felt like a favorite in Imola, although at the moment of truth he had to settle for third place. TO Norris They have taken away the lap that would have earned him to start third ahead of Max, while Bottas he has had problems in the first sector and has stayed away from the fight. But given the extreme equality on the track, Italy prepares for a ‘high tension’ race.

Q1 started with a start. The Japanese ‘rookie’ Yuki tsunoda, which on his debut in Bahrain was a revelation at the wheel of the Alpha Tauri, has destroyed his car when it hit the wall and caused a red flag on the track, although fortunately the spectacular incident has had no consequences for the 20-year-old driver. years.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Tsunoda crashes out 😫 He’s okay, but his car isn’t # ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/nUw98AftcR – Formula 1 (@ F1) April 17, 2021

No more surprises although with the positive note of the Williams of Russell and Latifi , the first screen has left out the own Tsunoda, out of time, to the two Alfa Romeos of Raikonen and Giovinazzi and the two Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Fernando Alonso has been left at the cutoff limit, 0.1 seconds from Raikkonen, while Carlos Sainz has gone more smoothly to the next round, with the seventh fastest time, ahead of Lerclerc.

Alonso and Sainz, without options

In Q2 the improvements introduced this weekend in the Alpine have not been enough for Fernando Alonso get to be among the top ten. The Asturian, who in Bahrain, his first qualifying after two years of absence in F1, did the impossible and entered Q3, has not been able to repeat a feat in Imola, with a car that has a long way to go to be competitive. Your partner Esteban Ocon if you have managed to qualify. With everything, Ferdinand he does not rule out anything this Sunday and even less if the race is wet, as the forecasts point out. Also Carlos Sainz has fallen removed. A jug of cold water after the good feelings that started the weekend. Together with the two Spaniards, they have been left out of the fight for pole Russell, Latifi and a disappointing Vettel, very far from Stroll, what yes has squeezed to the maximum the Aston Martin.

Climate, tires and strategies

Imola is an old-fashioned circuit and here the difficulty to overtake is maximum. Ensuring a good starting position is decisive for the race. Sure, that’s as long as the weather is stable. However, the weather forecast includes high probabilities of rain this Sunday. The cold also complicates tire strategies. Mario Isola, the head of Pirelli, warned about these circumstances: “Imola is not a very abrasive circuit, so in low temperatures it is very difficult to warm up the tire. We have seen that there is not a great difference between hard and medium compounds and, without However, the difference between medium and soft is much larger than expected. Taking into account that we have found that the soft compound in long runs degrades earlier than expected, this will influence the strategies much more. “

The VAR of F1

Like VAR in football, controversy accompanies the penalties imposed by race management in F1 for exceeding track limits. The lack of unanimous criteria in Bahrain raised many doubts among the teams and ended badly when Max Verstappen was forced to return the lead to Lewis Hamilton with 3 laps to go after overtaking the Briton at Turn 4, after Hamilton and other drivers would have exceeded the limits at that point multiple times during the race. The fact that Max did it to win the position to Lewis deserved a penalty. Assumed, which is not shared by the Dutchman and Red Bull.

At Imola, F1 race director Michael Masi promises that there will be no room for interpretation of the rules. The curves that are monitored at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend are the starts of lanes 9 and 15, and the apex of turn 13. Today the control cost Lando Norris (McLaren) to go from third to the seventh position. And this Sunday in the race the system of three warnings will be used: “On the third time that a driver cannot exit Turn 9 and / or exit Turn 13 and / or exit Turn 15 using the track during the race, you will be shown a black and white flag, and the next you will pass the subject to the stewards. For the avoidance of doubt, we are talking about a total of three occasions in total, not three in each corner. “