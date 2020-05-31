Robert Lewandowski is taking advantage of the Bundesliga restart to strengthen his candidacy for the Golden Boot, a trophy that he has not yet won in his sports career.

The Bayern striker signed a brace against Fortuna Dusseldorf which places him as the sole leader of the provisional standings, with 58 points.

Lewandoski has completed a combination between Joshu Kimminch and Thomas Müller to sign the 3-0 two minutes after the break and has repeated for the 4-0, clinching a serve from Serge Gnabry five minutes after the restart.

The Pole takes advantage over the Lazio striker Gino immobile, with which he was tied at 54 points before the start of day 29 of the German championship.

Since the championship was retaken in Germany, Lewandowski has signed four goals in four games that have elevated him to the first position in the classification of this trophy.

Lewandowski takes advantage, but he only has left five days to continue expanding your advantage, insufficient time, considering that Inmobile has twelve games left to expand his scoring account when Series A resumes.

With respect to Messi, who looks askance at what would be his seventh Golden Boot, has the Pole at ten goals. The FC Barcelona striker currently occupies sixth place with 38 points, a result of the 19 goals he had scored when LaLiga Santander stopped.

The Blaugrana will have eleven games to overcome this distance and fight for a trophy that he has already won six times.

This is the provisional classification of the Golden Boot at the moment:

FOOTBALL PLAYER TEAM GOALS POINTS Robert Lewandowski Bayern 29 58 Gino Immobile Lazio 27 54 Timo Werner Leipzig 24 48 Erling Haaland Dortmund / Salzburg 16/10 44 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 21 42 Leo Messi Barcelona 19 38

