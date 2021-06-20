Lewandowski Silences Critics

06/20/2021

Questioned for not scoring the same number of goals with his team as in Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski gave a blow on the table against Spain to claim a decisive goal for Poland and silence a legion of critics who had no choice but to take their hats off to the performance of their star.

If Poland remains alive in the Euro Cup it is, in part, thanks to Lewandowski. Also to the defensive framework set up by coach Paulo Sousa, another of those questioned before the duel against Spain. But if there was one man who stood out above the rest, it was the Bayern Munich striker.

After the match against Slovakia that Poland lost 1-2, Lewandowski He was one of the most notable players along with the one sent off Grzegorz Krychowiak and the goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Throughout ninety minutes, he only enjoyed three occasions: two erratic shots and a poorly launched free kick against the rival wall. There was no more. But his teammates are not those of Bayern. Therefore, he has fewer chances in each game.

Still, comparisons quickly appeared between the Lewandowski Bayern and Lewandowski from Poland. And it is that, the numbers in the great international events did not accompany the Polish player, who between the Euro Cup in Poland and Ukraine 2012 and that of France 2016 and the World Cup in Russia 2018, had only scored two goals: one against Greece in 2012 and another to Portugal in 2016.

Including the clash against Slovakia, he had a couple of goals in 1,140 minutes and twelve full games. A ridiculous figure when compared to the statistics that he looks at Bayern, where this year alone he has scored 48 goals in the 40 official games he has played.

That scoring deficiency in the most important moments of Poland became a thrown weapon against Lewandowski, who responded to Spain in the field. It was the best, a nightmare for the men of Luis Enrique Martinez and, above all, for Aymeric Laporte, who won the game with his goal after a spectacular jump that left the Spanish central defender without arguments.

Unlike Álvaro Morata, another of the players who stepped onto the La Cartuja stadium grass in the spotlight for not scoring, Lewandowski came out reinforced. While the Spanish striker was criticized again despite celebrating a goal, the Polish are now rained with praise.

Morata may have lost his statements after the meeting after ensuring that in Spain “it is easy and free” to give an opinion. Half angry and sour, he contrasted with the smile of Lewandowski, who coldly analyzed the duel that had just ended.

“I have fantastic feelings for scoring a goal and, above all, for playing the way we played. The determination and the desire to fight were there from the first minute. Against Sweden, we will not be favorites. They have very good players and it will be tough. But we will be prepared. The game against Spain has given us a lot, “he said.

Now, the “killer” from Poland faces the challenge from Sweden. Poland, with one point, will have more than half a ticket to the round of 16 if they win. Undoubtedly, Lewandowski he will face the decisive duel of his selection calmer. He has scared off criticism and has taken a load off his shoulders. Sweden trembles.