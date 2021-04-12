Lewandowski returns to solo racing after injury

04/12/2021 at 1:17 PM CEST

Robert Lewandowski He returned this Monday to train alone and without the ball with the Bayern Munich for the first time after his ligament injury in his right knee, which makes him low in the Bavarian team for the next matches.

There is no specific date for Lewandowski’s return and the duration of his leave was initially estimated at four weeks, although it was later considered that his recovery could be accelerated.

Lewandowski currently tops the scorers’ ranking of the Bundesliga and the classification of the Golden Boot with 35 goals. Before his injury it was taken for granted that he would equal and exceed the record of Gerd Müller 40 in a season of the highest German competition.

With his injury, the challenge has become more difficult and much depends on when he can return to the courts and how many days he can play out of the six that remain to be played.

The Polish striker was injured during the match played by the Polish national team against Andorra for classification to World Cup 2022, played in the last selection window.