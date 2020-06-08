Polish forward Robert Lewandowski continues to take advantage of the fact that many of his rivals in the race to get the Golden Boot this season have not yet resumed their respective competitions after the coronavirus stoppage, to distance yourself from the front of the standings.

Lewandowski signed one of the four goals that allowed Bayern Munich to prevail (2-4) at Bayer Leverkusen stadium in the match corresponding to the 30th round of the Bundesliga on Saturday and continues to top the ranking for another week of the prestigious award with 60 points, thanks to the 30 goals he has scored.

The Polish striker continues to increase his advantage over the Italian Ciro Immobil, with whom He was tied at 54 points before the resumption of the German championship. Behind them is the German Timo Werner, with 50 points, the Norwegian Eerling Haaland, with 44, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (42) and the Argentine Leo Messi (38).

Lewandowski has four more days to increase his scoring record and be able to aspire to the Golden Boot, a trophy that he has never managed to win. Instead, both Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo have twelve days left after Series A resumes, while Messi will have eleven games to catch him and win his seventh Golden Boot.

This is the classification of the Golden Boot:

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 30 goals and 60 points Gino Immobile (Lazio) 27 goals and 54 points Timo Werner (Leipzig) 25 goals and 50 points Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund / Salzburg) 16/10 goals and 44 points Cristiano Ronaldo ( Juventus) 21 goals and 42 points Leo Messi (Barcelona) 19 goals and 38 points