Lewandowski predicts his return for the return against PSG

04/01/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is confident that he will be able to arrive for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against PSG. As pointed out by the German newspaper, Kicker, the Pole would be ready ahead of schedule after an injury in the ligatures of the right knee that he suffered two days ago.

At the age of 32, Lewandowski was injured in the match of the Polish national team against Andorra, corresponding to the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. As the medical services pointed out, the scorer was low for four weeks, so that would miss the decisive matches against RB Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga, and the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, according to Kicker reports, Lewandowski’s return early would not be a miracle. His high discipline and great physical preparation can be decisive factors for his availability for the return in the Parc des Princes from Paris, on April 13.

On the other hand, if his dismissal is confirmed, PSG would see its possibilities of going to the round broader, which would also arrive with all the available troops. In any case, should Bayern not be able to finally count on their maximum value in attack, the Flick team will continue to be a tough nut to crack for rivals.

The result of the first leg, April 7 at the Allianz Arena, will be decisive for the Polish striker to decide to shorten his recovery period. For the return, the availability of the player will mark the final chances that the Bavarians can win the tie and thus be able to continue their way to the semifinals.