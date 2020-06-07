The season of Robert Lewandowski at 31 he is beyond doubt. The Pole did this Saturday his thirtieth goal in 28 games with the Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, equaling his best goalscoring figure in its history in the German championship, something that he already achieved in the campaign 15/16 and 16/17. Right now, with his 30 goals and with four games to go until the end of the course, he is the outstanding leader in the fight to win the Golden Ball in this strange and peculiar season. Its rhythm, within the reach of few.

60 points accumulates so far the Bavarian striker. At the rate of two points with the coefficient of the major leagues, Lewandowski He is unrivaled at the moment thanks to his 30 goals. In that fight, and waiting for the other major competitions to resume and finish, the ranking is like this. In second position is Ciro Immobile, with 27 goals (in 26 games) and 54 points, who still have 12 days left to overcome the Polish. If he continues his great season, it is possible that he will proclaim himself the winner of this battle.

With little margin to overcome the Pole, he is in third place in the ranking Erling Haaland, who accumulates 26 goals and 44 points (10 goals with Borussia Dortmund and 16, who score less, with Salzburg). The fourth position is shared Timo Werner and Cristiano Ronaldo with 21 targets and 42 points; although the Portuguese have more days ahead to assault the Golden Boot. A couple of goals behind closes the list of candidates a Leo Messi, With 19 goals and 38 points, he would have to shine in the 11 days remaining for LaLiga to reach the Polish striker (and possibly miss the first day).

The good level you are showing will be worthy of study Lewandowski after the break. After almost three months of inactivity in the Bundesliga, The Bayern striker has five goals in the four days that have been played in Germany. He scored in all matches (against Unión Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and twice against Fortuna Dusseldorf) and was key in the four wins that his team achieved and that leave him one step away from the title, with seven points difference with Borussia Dortmund. He sets the bar, the rest must overcome him now.