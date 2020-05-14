Robert Lewandowski of Poland will try to match or beat the record 40 goals in a Bundesliga season that was achieved by the legendary Gerd Müller in the 1971/1972 campaign and which is still in force.

05/14/2020

Act at 16:13

CEST

EFE

Lewandowski has 25 goals scored in 23 matches, in two commitments he was low due to injury, and, with nine days to go, Müller’s record is difficult but not impossible to achieve.

Another record that may fall this season is that of 101 goals scored by Bayern in 1973/1974. The Bavarian team has 73 goals with an average of 2.92 goals per game. If he maintains that average, he would reach 99 goals, making the record accessible.

SANCHO, ALSO AT RHYTHM OF RECORD

In addition to Lewandowski there is another player who is also chasing records: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund. Sancho has given 16 assists with what could exceed the record set by the Swedish Emile Forsberg, from RB Leipzig, who scored 22 in 2016/2017.

To Sancho, with 14 goals in his personal account, he also lacks only one goal to become the first to play with at least 15 goals and 15 assists in one season.

On the other hand, Sancho already shares with Miroslav Klose, with Bayern in 2005/2006, and Grafite, with Wolfsburg in 2008/2009, the record of nine games with at least one goal and one assist.

