Lewandowski fuels rumors about his future

05/31/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the great shakers of the transfer market for the past few weeks. The Polish striker has been linked with some of the great clubs of the Old Continent, with Chelsea and PSG at the top, and the Daily Mail assured that the preferred option of the top scorer in the Bundesliga is FC Barcelona.

In an interview for Canal +, Lewandowski has once again stoked rumors about his future, leaving the door open for his departure from Bayern Munich. “I am always curious to learn a new language, a new culture. But if it will be in football or after my career, I don’t even know. I’m still open minded. I feel very good at Bayern, the city is magnificent, it is a great club. “

Since arriving in the Bavarian region in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski has established himself as an unstoppable scorer. In the 329 he has played with the Bayern elastic to date, the Polish ‘killer’ registers 294 goals and 65 assists. This season has been one of the most prolific of his career. His individual achievements include 41 goals scored in the Bundesliga, surpassing the record of 40 goals previously set by Gerd Müller.

With your future still to be resolved, Lewandowski will be one of the protagonists of the transfer market. If any team manages to separate the Polish striker from Bayern Münich, they will be assured of the position of ‘9’ for the next few seasons.