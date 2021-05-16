Lewandowski could be PSG’s surprise signing

Robert Lewandowski is unhappy with Bayern Munich and their recognition within the Bavarian club. Such is the discontent of the Polish striker that his environment would have spoken with the prestigious French newspaper L’Equipe slipping the option that he finish playing next season at Paris Saint Germain.

The key factor in the operation It would be the departure of Kylian Mbappé bound for Real Madrid. As long as the French footballer decides to take the step of announcing that he will not renew with the entity led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Parisian club would launch a striker who guarantees thirty goals per season in the last decade.

Leonardo is clear that Mauro Icardi –For which 60 million were spent– They have not met expectations and they need someone who can give them an extra scorer. The option of Harry Kane, whom coach Mauricio Pochettino knows perfectly, also has strength in a PSG that wants to form a great team for the next season after ensuring the renewal of Neymar until 2025.

We will see if it is finally Lewandowski, Kane or Messi himself, but everything indicates that PSG will not be a comparsa in the next transfer market in 2021. Polish is the last name in an extensive list of candidates.