Lewandowski chases Gerd Müller’s record of 40 goals in one season

05/14/2021 at 12:13 PM CEST

Years go by and Robert Lewandowski keep breaking all kinds of records. This time he has the record he holds at his fingertips Gerd Müller Since 1972, he has scored 40 goals in a Bundesliga season and is just one goal away from matching it with two games to go.

This Saturday, Bayern play against him Freiburg, one of Lewandowski’s favorite rivals and it is quite likely that the record that for years was believed almost impossible to achieve will be equaled or even surpassed.

“In reality, nobody ever thought that the record of 40 goals could be broken even though the media speculated about it”said the former striker Roy makaay in statements that the Bayern website includes as part of a series dedicated to the imminence of the fall of that historic brand.

Makaay himself, as he remembers it, was the subject of such speculation, as he remembers it, when he scored six goals in the first three days of the 2005/2006 season. In the end it was below 20 goals.

Another Bayern legend, Giovani elber, points out in the same series that it is impossible to define what a typical Lewandowski goal is because the Pole scores goals of all kinds. “He moves well in the combination game, scores from inside and outside the area, shoots well with both legs and with his head”Elber said.

Paul breitner, partner of Gerd Müller the year of the record, even that “It is clear to me that Lewandowski will reach Gerd Müller’s record of 40 goals this season. It has a gigantic quality and a hunger that in five decades I had only seen in Gerd, “he said.

“If Lewandowski continues to play for Bayern for three years and injuries respect him, Gerd Müller’s record of 365 goals in Bundesliga career will also fall.”added.

Without a doubt, that last goal is more ambitious, as Lewandowski still has 90 goals to go to reach it, which would mean continuing to score 30 goals per season. The current season is the third in which Lewandowski has reached 30 goals. Before what he had achieved in 2016, with 30 exact, and in 2020, with 34.