Lewandowski also appears with Poland

06/19/2021 at 10:28 PM CEST

He had been criticized in Poland for not being as momentous as he has been with Bayern … And Lewandowski spoke out on the pitch. He failed in the first one he had against Unai Simón, but in the second he did not take prisoners.

A ball centered from the right-hand side was enough for the Polish star to make a hole in the area and articulate a severe header that made it impossible to stretch . goal. Laporte, the defender who covered Lewandowski, complained to the referee about a possible foul due to a push from the forward, but not even the VAR paid any attention to him.

The goal again put the Spanish team in trouble, which had made more merits to go ahead on the scoreboard. With the 1-1, Luis Enrique’s men have no choice but to go for the victory goal.