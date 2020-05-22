Friday May 22, 2020

In one of the most outstanding duels of this new day of the Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach will have to receive the club of Charles Aránguiz. Both teams are at the top of the table, third and fifth respectively, just two points away.

With everyone’s eyes on him, football in Germany is heading towards a new date in the Bundesliga. In the featured game on Saturday 23 May, at 09:30, Borussia Mönchengladbach, third in the standings, will have to host Bayer Leverkusen by Charles Aránguiz, fifth in the standings.

A win for the home side pays 2.00. On the other hand, an equality on the scoreboard yields returns of 2.90. In case the Leverkusen team, where the ‘Principe is a member, is the winner of the match, the profit is 2.20. Remember that you can bet on www.xperto.cl, Xperto Mobile -application for smartphones- and in all Polla agencies in the country.

DEFENSIVE POWER

The quality that has left the local team so close to the top of the table is its good defense and excellent goalkeeper. Gladbach have only had 31 goals so far. His goalkeeper Yann Sommer is also the one who saves the most balls in the German championship.

EXPERIENCE IN THESE SITUATIONS

Bayer Leverkusen can take advantage of greater experience by competing alongside other German teams in these instances where international tournaments are the target. There are only two points that separate these teams in the table, so the ‘aspirin’ table could show off their longest run against the locals, who are having an exceptionally good season.

DECISIVE ÍN PRINCE ’

With the passage of time, Charles Aránguiz has earned the respect and affection of the Leverkusen public, based on great performances and an enviable punch. In matches like this, the ‘Prince’ accounts for all his experience, so it could be a deciding factor in the outcome of the game.

GO TO PLAY XPERTO